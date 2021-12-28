David E. Wagner, 71, singer and musical theater entertainer

Feb. 21, 1950 – Dec. 22, 2021

David E. Wagner, a singer and musical theater entertainer in the Buffalo area for more than a decade, died Dec. 22 in his home in Williamsburg, Va., after a period of declining health. He was 71.

He performed in “The Fantasticks” at the Alleyway Theatre, in productions at the Lancaster Opera House and in a variety of musicals in other theaters. Several of his productions were under the aegis of Opera-Lytes of Buffalo. He directed and starred in “Gypsy” for Opera-Lytes in 2005.

He also sang with the Chromatic Club of Buffalo, performed at nursing homes and was active in Phoenix United Church of Christ in Getzville.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Mr. Wagner attended Baltimore schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a secondary education certification in 1971 from St. Andrew’s University in Laurinburg, N.C.

He taught math and was a drama club adviser at a high school in North Carolina, then moved to Virginia, where he was typesetter for The Daily Progress, a newspaper in Charlottesville. He also performed in musical theater in the Charlottesville area with the Four County Players.