David C. "Huntzy" Hanzlian, 65, master meat cutter renowned for his homemade sausages

July 9, 1956 – Dec. 22, 2021

David C. “Huntzy” Hanzlian, a master meat cutter and deli owner known for his homemade sausages, died Dec. 22 in his Cheektowaga home after a nearly 10-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and cancer. He was 65.

A grandson of one of the brothers who founded the popular Johnny’s Meat Market on Union Road in Cheektowaga, he and his brother George, a restaurant manager, had been processing deer for friends in their father’s garage and using the family recipe to make pork sausages for holidays. After Johnny’s closed, customers began asking for their sausages year-round.

Instead of starting a store when they incorporated in 1999, they built additions onto the garage and began taking their refrigerated truck to farmers markets.

In addition to a stand at the North Tonawanda Market, which Hanzlian Sausage Co. has operated for more than 20 years, they became regular vendors at the Rochester Public Market and the East Aurora Farmers Market. They also had seasonal tables at the Broadway Market and farmers markets in downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo, Amherst and a dozen other venues.