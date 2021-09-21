David A. Ross, 82, Akron funeral director, man of many occupations

April 22, 1939 – Sept. 12, 2021
David A. Ross was a funeral director in Akron for more than 50 years, but that was only one of his occupations.
He drove an ambulance and a school bus, ran a wallpaper and paint store, was a sheriff’s deputy and served on the Akron Village Board.
Until recently, he continued to be involved with the Ross Funeral Home of Akron, now a fourth-generation business. He died Sept. 12 in Sisters Hospital after a short period of declining health. He was 82.
Born in Medina, the second of three children, Mr. Ross moved to Akron after his father, Adrian, purchased the funeral home from James Schad in 1940. At Akron High School, where he played varsity baseball and graduated in 1957, the yearbook noted that he “always made the classes merry.”
“He had a great sense of humor. He was just very jovial,” his daughter-in-law Debbie Ross said. “His classmates told us he was always making trouble. He was always playing tricks on them.”
Mr. Ross attended Niagara University and, after graduating from Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse, he joined his father in the funeral home, which at that time included the Akron location and Graves Funeral Home in Clarence. At the same time, he became an assistant in his father’s other businesses.
Until the late 1960s, the funeral home in Akron included an ambulance service and Mr. Ross was the driver. He also worked in the wallpaper and paint store on Main Street in Akron that his father had purchased from Schad.
In addition, he was an Erie County sheriff’s deputy in the 1960s and early 1970s, taking the midnight shift so that he could attend to funerals in the morning.
Mr. Ross took over operations at the funeral home and the store when his father retired in 1972. After the store closed about 1980, he became a bus driver for Akron Central Schools.
He served as an Akron village trustee in the 1970s and was a member of the Akron Lions Club, the Elks Club in Lancaster and the Rotary Club of Akron.
An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he enjoyed traveling and spending time the beach at Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he moved after he retired in 2005. He returned to Akron a few years later to assist his sons David II and Michael after they purchased the Hamilton & Clark Funeral Home in Wilson and what became the Ross Funeral Home Gaul Chapel in Lockport.
He and the former Marsha Dickinson were married in 1959 and raised seven children. The victim of a murder in 1988 in Vero Beach, Fla., her killer was caught after the case was featured on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted.”
Mr. Ross was remarried to the former Sylvia Sutton, who had worked in the wallpaper and paint store. She died in 2014.
Surviving are four sons, Michael, David II, Charlie and Chris Hake; five daughters, Elizabeth Palizay, Katie Connell, Colleen Ross, Debbie Anderson and Shandra Hake; a brother C. Bryan; a sister, Judy Gori; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Tuesday in St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 5771 Buell St. Akron.