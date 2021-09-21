David A. Ross, 82, Akron funeral director, man of many occupations

Until the late 1960s, the funeral home in Akron included an ambulance service and Mr. Ross was the driver. He also worked in the wallpaper and paint store on Main Street in Akron that his father had purchased from Schad.

In addition, he was an Erie County sheriff’s deputy in the 1960s and early 1970s, taking the midnight shift so that he could attend to funerals in the morning.

Mr. Ross took over operations at the funeral home and the store when his father retired in 1972. After the store closed about 1980, he became a bus driver for Akron Central Schools.

He served as an Akron village trustee in the 1970s and was a member of the Akron Lions Club, the Elks Club in Lancaster and the Rotary Club of Akron.

An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he enjoyed traveling and spending time the beach at Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he moved after he retired in 2005. He returned to Akron a few years later to assist his sons David II and Michael after they purchased the Hamilton & Clark Funeral Home in Wilson and what became the Ross Funeral Home Gaul Chapel in Lockport.

He and the former Marsha Dickinson were married in 1959 and raised seven children. The victim of a murder in 1988 in Vero Beach, Fla., her killer was caught after the case was featured on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted.”