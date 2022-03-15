David A. Lauerman, 90, Canisius College professor who taught many how to write well

June 13, 1931 – March 13, 2022

For David A. Lauerman, an English professor at Canisius College for nearly four decades, the ability to write effectively was the key to everything.

Far from the strict grammarian, he encouraged writing as a thinking exercise, and as a way to explore thoughts and ideas. Many of his students went on to careers in acting, journalism, law, business and education.

One of the founders of the Western New York Writing Project, over the years Mr. Lauerman taught writing to students at all levels, from those in his college classrooms to inmates at Attica Correctional Facility, where he resumed teaching not long after the 1971 uprising. Even now, 35 years later, the writing project he started continues to help young people learn the tools they need to organize their ideas and convert them to prose.

At Canisius, he often would invite students back to his home in the nearby Parkside neighborhood, sometimes conducting class on the front porch with refreshments to follow. Many of them thought of Mr. Lauerman and his wife as their second family and became lifelong friends.

He died Sunday in his home in Buffalo after a lengthy illness. He was 90.