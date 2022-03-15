David A. Lauerman, 90, Canisius College professor who taught many how to write well

June 13, 1931 – March 13, 2022
For David A. Lauerman, an English professor at Canisius College for nearly four decades, the ability to write effectively was the key to everything.
Far from the strict grammarian, he encouraged writing as a thinking exercise, and as a way to explore thoughts and ideas. Many of his students went on to careers in acting, journalism, law, business and education.
One of the founders of the Western New York Writing Project, over the years Mr. Lauerman taught writing to students at all levels, from those in his college classrooms to inmates at Attica Correctional Facility, where he resumed teaching not long after the 1971 uprising. Even now, 35 years later, the writing project he started continues to help young people learn the tools they need to organize their ideas and convert them to prose.
At Canisius, he often would invite students back to his home in the nearby Parkside neighborhood, sometimes conducting class on the front porch with refreshments to follow. Many of them thought of Mr. Lauerman and his wife as their second family and became lifelong friends.
He died Sunday in his home in Buffalo after a lengthy illness. He was 90.
Born in Hammond, Ind., David Anthony Lauerman was the fifth of six children and it was while his family lived in Youngstown, Ohio, that he met the love of his life, Kathleen Hanna. He would go on to the University of Notre Dame in 1953, earn a bachelor of science degree, and then serve in the Korean War as a communications specialist. When he returned, he and Kathleen married on New Year’s Eve 1955.
Early in his career, he made up his mind to study American literature and developed an interest in the works of American novelist Willa Cather. As a doctoral student at the University of Indiana and Northern Illinois University, he helped create “A Concise Guide for Student Writers,” a brief text for students composing research and term papers. Published in 1963, it went into multiple printings and was used by programs all over the country.
He came to Buffalo in 1962 when he was offered an assistant professorship at Canisius. It was a tumultuous time, as the college had just begun accepting women students, and faculty and students were active in the civil rights movement.
In the late 1970s, he founded an academic development center, which helped students of all backgrounds sharpen their skills as they adjusted to the rigorous standards of college-level scholarship and writing.
As chief researcher in an English Department project that examined writing in non-academic settings such as government and industry, he led the design of courses aimed at students who would be doing that kind of writing. He went on to use the same methodology in his classes. His work was cited in a study by Lucille Parkinson McCarthy and Barbara E. Walvoord, who wrote:
“According to Lauerman, students’ research activities are central to his courses and are vivid and exciting learning experiences. They discover ... what it is that writers in particular settings actually do, what these writers know, and what constraints they must deal with. It is this research component in his writing courses, Lauerman believes, that keeps them oversubscribed semester after semester.”
On sabbaticals at Exeter University in the U.K. and at Berkeley in California, he studied the teaching of writing under James Gray, the founder of the National Writing Project. He was invited to lecture on American literature in China while his youngest son Lucian was teaching English there in the 1990s.
In the meantime, he and his wife traveled extensively with their seven children, driving across the country numerous times in a station wagon towing a camper to see family and visit historical sites and natural wonders and camp in national parks along the way.
He retired and became a professor emeritus in 2001. He wrote hundreds of poems, some of which appeared in collections of poetry and Canisius College publications. He regularly took part in local poetry readings.
Survivors include four sons, David, John, Patrick and Lucian; three daughters, Caitlin Denecke, Meg Lauerman and Rosemary Parece, 20 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His wife, a nurse who volunteered with social justice organizations, died in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mark Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave.