Dario A. 'Doc' Violanti, 83, longtime state parks head engineer

Sept. 2, 1938 – Sept. 23, 2021
For decades, Dario A. Violanti, known to all as "Doc," was head engineer for the Niagara Frontier State Parks Commission. And his skills, according to former parks head Edward J. Rutkowski, included explaining his work clearly and plainly.
"In engineering, sometimes people get tied up in engineering talk, and I would say, 'Doc, put it in layman's terms,' and he would say, 'This is how it works, Ed, and this is why it works,' " said Rutkowski. "We had a great Parks Commissioner, Bernadette Castro, and she was very thorough, so I was able to explain engineering stuff to her in layman's terms all because of Doc. What a great guy he was."
Mr. Violanti, who lived for many years on Grand Island, died in hospice care at Fox Run at Orchard Park, where he had lived for more than a decade. He was 83.
"I had some chances to see him in his assisted living facility over the years," Rutkowski said. "Every time I saw him there was always a bunch of people surrounding him and everybody was happy and smiling, and that's what Doc was all about. He was just a great guy."
Rutkowski, who served as deputy commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation from 1995 until 2007, said, "I really enjoyed working with him. He always had a great disposition, a smile and a quick joke at times."
Mr. Violanti was born in Lackawanna, the third of four sons of Luigi and Maria Claroni Violanti, both Italian immigrants. Luigi Violanti was a steelworker and the family lived in the Bethlehem Park neighborhood.
He was a graduate of Lackawanna High School.
On May 8, 1959, Mr. Violanti was one of eight Western New Yorkers sworn in as Air Cadets in the local recruiting office, part of the largest contingent ever to leave Buffalo for the Air Force Navigators School at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After completing the 14-month course, Mr. Violanti was commissioned a second lieutenant.
His grandson Donald Silversmith Jr. said Mr. Violanti worked for Bethlehem Steel as a young man, then for the state Department of Transportation.
In 1970, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University at Buffalo, and on July 9, 1971, he married Lana Haas.
Mr. Violanti was working for the state parks when Niagara Falls was dewatered in 1969 for study and so loose rock could be scaled from the face of the American Falls, his grandson said. "We have photos of him hanging in a basket over the falls," Silversmith said. "They called him every now and then for his thoughts on dewatering the falls again to fix the bridges to Goat Island."
In the 1980s, he worked on the addition of floating piers at Beaver Island State Park’s marina and a project to improve boat launching at Golden Hill State Park.
In 1983, he oversaw the blasting of some 25,000 tons of rock from Terrapin Point, whose undercut viewing vista had been deemed a hazard.
In the 1990s, Mr. Violanti was cited for his work in helping preserve Strawberry Island from erosion, and in 1997, he led the project to develop the beach at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park.
An employee recalled Mr. Violanti as an excellent supervisor. "He was very, very supportive," said Laurel Reasinger, who worked as a secretary in the Engineering Department. "He was very easygoing and laid back, not stressed at all."
He retired from the State Parks Commission in 2001.
From 1985 to 1991, Mr. Violanti was chairman of the Grand Island Democratic Committee. In 2001, he was appointed by the Grand Island Town Board to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Mr. Violanti was a member of the Knights of Columbus 247 in Niagara Falls and the Sandy Beach Club.
He was an avid bowler, bocce player and golfer who in 1965 made a hole-in-one on a par three at Fredonia's Hill View Golf Course. He was also a dedicated Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees fan.
He enjoyed bocce and billiards at Fox Run, his grandson said.
Rutkowski said, "I'll tell you what, I wish I could bottle the disposition he had and give it to everybody. He was just such a pleasure to work with."
Mr. Violanti's wife, Lana, died in 2008; his son, Thomas, died in 2010 and his daughter, Debra, in 2013. His companion Donna Anderson died in 2020.
His grandson Donald Silversmith Jr. said Mr. Violanti was devoted to all his grandchildren, who include Tanya, Matt and Melissa Violanti and Joseph Strange.
Besides his five grandchildren, Mr. Violanti is survived by two brothers, Louis and Anthony Violanti, and a great-granddaughter.
His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island.