Dario A. 'Doc' Violanti, 83, longtime state parks head engineer

Sept. 2, 1938 – Sept. 23, 2021

For decades, Dario A. Violanti, known to all as "Doc," was head engineer for the Niagara Frontier State Parks Commission. And his skills, according to former parks head Edward J. Rutkowski, included explaining his work clearly and plainly.

"In engineering, sometimes people get tied up in engineering talk, and I would say, 'Doc, put it in layman's terms,' and he would say, 'This is how it works, Ed, and this is why it works,' " said Rutkowski. "We had a great Parks Commissioner, Bernadette Castro, and she was very thorough, so I was able to explain engineering stuff to her in layman's terms all because of Doc. What a great guy he was."

Mr. Violanti, who lived for many years on Grand Island, died in hospice care at Fox Run at Orchard Park, where he had lived for more than a decade. He was 83.

"I had some chances to see him in his assisted living facility over the years," Rutkowski said. "Every time I saw him there was always a bunch of people surrounding him and everybody was happy and smiling, and that's what Doc was all about. He was just a great guy."