May 17, 1928 – May 24, 2023

Daniel B. Tauriello was always ready to answer the call.

As head of Buffalo Police Department's Hostage Management Team for 15 years, whenever an emergency came up, he was summoned. If New York Army National Guard troops and trucks were needed for storms or other disasters, he was the officer who ordered them out.

In directing National Guard operations during the Blizzard of 1977, one of many efforts that earned him a commendation for his service, he repeatedly plunged through drifts back and forth from his home on Niagara Street to his command post in the nearby Connecticut Street Armory.

"You could be at the beach on a Sunday afternoon with the family. If the beeper goes, you've got to answer it," he told Buffalo News reporter Anthony Violanti in 1983. "Every time the phone rings at home, you hope your wife doesn't say, 'They want you downtown.'"

Nevertheless, he felt that his first duty was to his family.

"My dad came home every night," his daughter Margaret "Peggy" Tauriello said. "He had dinner with us every night. Unless he got called, he was a home guy."

A detective sergeant when he ended his 38-year law enforcement career in 1993, he died May 24 in his Buffalo home after a short illness. He was 95.

Born in Buffalo, Daniel Benjamin Tauriello graduated in 1946 from Grover Cleveland High School, attended the University of Buffalo and worked in construction.

He accompanied his uncle, Rep. Anthony F. Tauriello, to Washington, D.C., in 1949 when he took his seat in the House of Representatives and worked as an enumerator in the 1950 Census. He enlisted in the Army in 1952 and, after graduating from Regiment Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and had helicopter training.

Returning from service, he took the exam for the Buffalo Police Department in 1954 while working as a laborer at Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center.

He was appointed a patrolman in 1955 and assigned to the Colvin Station. In 1968, he was promoted to detective. In a merger of departments in 1974 that created the Bureau of Special Service, he was given command of the Intelligence Unit, working on organized crime.

He helped found the Hostage Management Team in 1978 and became its commander. He negotiated safe surrenders in numerous standoffs and convinced suicidal men to come down from the railings and ledges. When someone threatening to jump from the Peace Bridge refused to talk with a police officer, he got a priest to bring him to safety. In the unit’s first five years, there was only one death.

He also co-founded a unit which provided security for presidential candidates and other celebrities visiting the city.

He was active in the World University Games security committee in 1993 and, following his retirement, he was appointed to the New York State Board of Parole by Gov. Mario Cuomo, serving until 1999.

He also served as chairman of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority in the early 1990s, when discussions began on building a new Peace Bridge.

He received his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from what is now Buffalo State University. He also took the New York State Law Enforcement Supervisors Course and various FBI and State Police courses.

He served as chairman of the board of the Buffalo Division for Youth from 1978 to 1993 and concurrently was a member of the board of trustees of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Erie County.

He taught in the Department of Sociology at Canisius College and at the Erie County Central Police Services Academy. He also was a staff member, instructor and commandant at the Empire State Military Academy.

He was honored as Police Officer of the Year by the Italian-American Police Association and received an Outstanding Service Award from the City of Buffalo, a Service in the Public Interest Award from the FBI Buffalo Office and the 1992 Law Day Criminal Justice Award from the Bar Association of Erie County.

At the same time, he continued his military service in the Army Reserve and then the National Guard.

He completed the Army Infantry Office Career Course in 1961 and later graduated from Army Command and General Staff College and the Army Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

From 1977 to 1984, he commanded the 174th Infantry Battalion and the 221st Engineer Group in the Army National Guard and served as New York military inspector general. He oversaw the reconstruction of the Connecticut Street Armory after it was heavily damaged by fire in 1982.

At a party aboard the USS Little Rock in Buffalo harbor when he retired in 1986, he was promoted to brigadier general. The U.S. Secretary of the Army later gave him a special appointment as honorary colonel of the 174th Infantry Regiment.

He was especially active in the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park, where he was a founding member of the board of directors and a director emeritus in recent years. He headed the installation of a permanent exhibit of local recipients of Congressional Medal of Honor and chaired the park's public relations committee.

He received many citations for his military service, including induction into the U.S. Infantry Officer School Hall of Fame and the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame. He also received the New York State Conspicuous Service Award.

He was a life member of the 74th-174th Veterans Association, a life member of the U.S. Army Infantry School Alumni, a member of the board of directors of Lorenzo Burrows Post, 78, American Legion, and a member of Amvets Post 74. He had been a member of the Western New York Armed Forces Day Committee since 1961.

For many years he was a parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he was an usher, and later attended St. Joseph Cathedral and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was a social member of the Buffalo Yacht Club.

His wife of 57 years, the former Marian J. Gillette, died in 2013.

Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Tauriello and Marie Tauriello; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His younger brother, former State Sen. Joseph A. Tauriello, died in 2009.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered May 31 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 345 Seventh St., followed by burial with military honors in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.