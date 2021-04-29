Damien McElrath, 92, was president of St. Bonaventure in the mid-1970s

Dec. 26, 1928 – April 25, 2021
Damian McElrath's relatively brief tenure as the 16th president of St. Bonaventure University was one of significant change.
A new $2.5 million building was added to the library, the science building was renovated, and the bylaws were changed to allow the university to qualify for state Direct Institutional "Bundy" Aid.
In 1974, the Reilly Center was named after beloved former coach Carroll M. "Mike" Reilly, and the 700th anniversary of the death of St. Bonaventure was widely observed across the campus.
But for students, faculty and parents, the biggest change was probably Dr. McElrath's controversial residence hall visiting policy, which allowed male and female students to visit each other's dorm rooms during specified hours and dates.
Dr. McElrath's term "will remain as one of the institution's most exciting times of growth and direction," the Olean Times Herald wrote in late 1975.
Damian McElrath, who became an addiction treatment specialist at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Minnesota after leaving St. Bonaventure, died in Minnesota at the age of 92.
He was born Edmund McElrath in Brooklyn and studied philosophy and theology, earning a licentiate in theology in 1958, then a doctorate in ecclesiastical history from the Gregorianum in Rome.
He entered the Franciscan order in 1948 and was ordained a priest in 1954, taking the name Damian.
Dr. McElrath taught at Catholic University and Holy Name College in Washington, and, starting in 1968, was a regent at the Washington Theological Coalition and chairman of the history department. He was also a frequent contributor to major theological and philosophical publications.
In 1972, the Board of Trustees of St. Bonaventure elected him the 16th president, with his three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 1973.
The dormitory visitation policy, called "open dorms" by students, "social visits" by the administration and "intervisitation" and "at best a serious occasion of sin" by critics, started slowly, with specific hours on 10 weekend days set aside for visits. Controversy flared when a Franciscan priest and retired St. Bonaventure chemistry professor wrote a letter saying that the year before Dr. McElrath's arrival, all but three members of the clergy and the board of directors at St. Bonaventure had voted against social visits.
"Many of these Friars, who had devoted 10 and more years of love, service and sacrifice to St. Bonaventure University preferred closing the school to granting intervisitation to the students," the Rev. Charles F. Adams wrote.
Fr. Xavier Seubert, O.F.M., guardian of the St. Bonaventure Friary, and Fr. Dominic Monti, O.F.M., vicar of the Friary, were graduate assistants under Dr. McElrath in the late 1960s at Catholic University. In a statement from the university, Seubert, who had kept in touch with Dr. McElrath, said he was a brilliant scholar with a charismatic personality and a tremendous athlete who could often be found playing basketball with students.
After three years, Dr. McElrath told the board that he did not want to be considered for re-election, and was replaced in 1976 by the Very Rev. Mathias Doyle.
In 1976, Dr. McElrath joined a one-year immersive program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s campus in Center City, Minn., designed to assist clergy in helping people with addiction. In 1977, he became a clinical pastoral trainee, then stayed at the foundation for nearly four decades, last serving as executive vice president of recovery services.
“His contributions to our organization, to the people we serve and to the field of addiction treatment will live on for generations,” said Mark G. Mishek, president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s largest nonprofit provider of addiction and mental health care, recovery resources, and related education, prevention, research and advocacy. “No one embodied, or captured, the spirit and culture of Hazelden and Twelve Step recovery more than Damian.”
He was the author of "The Essence of 12-Step Recovery," "Hazelden: A Spiritual Odyssey," and biographies of Pat Butler and Dan Anderson, two Hazelden pioneers, as well as several other books. He was co-author of "The Addictive Personality."
Around 1980, Dr. McElrath left the priesthood and married.
Dr. McElrath retired from Hazelden in the mid-1990s, then returned in 2001 to work as a chaplain, which he did for another 10 years.
Seubert said he was grateful to have known McElrath through “both acts” of his life, and added, "He was extraordinary in both."
The St. Bonaventure University flag will be lowered to half-staff through Friday in honor of him.
McElrath is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandy; a stepson, Steven Grandstrand; a stepdaughter, Amy Hansen; and six grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held on May 8 in Crystal, Minn.