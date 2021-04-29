Damien McElrath, 92, was president of St. Bonaventure in the mid-1970s

He entered the Franciscan order in 1948 and was ordained a priest in 1954, taking the name Damian.

Dr. McElrath taught at Catholic University and Holy Name College in Washington, and, starting in 1968, was a regent at the Washington Theological Coalition and chairman of the history department. He was also a frequent contributor to major theological and philosophical publications.

In 1972, the Board of Trustees of St. Bonaventure elected him the 16th president, with his three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 1973.

The dormitory visitation policy, called "open dorms" by students, "social visits" by the administration and "intervisitation" and "at best a serious occasion of sin" by critics, started slowly, with specific hours on 10 weekend days set aside for visits. Controversy flared when a Franciscan priest and retired St. Bonaventure chemistry professor wrote a letter saying that the year before Dr. McElrath's arrival, all but three members of the clergy and the board of directors at St. Bonaventure had voted against social visits.

"Many of these Friars, who had devoted 10 and more years of love, service and sacrifice to St. Bonaventure University preferred closing the school to granting intervisitation to the students," the Rev. Charles F. Adams wrote.