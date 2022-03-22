Craig J. Costanzo, 75, leader in the collections industry

Active in the American Collectors Association, he was a national director from 1983 to 1991 and was a presenter at its national conventions. He was elected ACA’s Member of the Year in 1990 and elected to a term as ACA president in 1994.

He also held several elected and appointed leadership positions with the New York State Collectors Association.

In 1995, he was honored as a socially responsible entrepreneur in the Regional Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

Active with Canisius College, he served three terms on the Board of Regents, two terms on the Board of Trustees and chaired the college’s Annual Fund Campaign Cabinet in 1997-98. He was inducted into the college’s DiGamma Honor Society and in 2003 he was awarded the LaSalle Medal, the highest honor for an alumnus.

He and his wife endowed a scholarship fund in his name at the college for children of alumni.

He was honored as 1991 Citizen of the Year by the Buffalo Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. He provided his offices as a call center for the agency’s annual telephone fundraising campaign.