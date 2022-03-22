Craig J. Costanzo, 75, leader in the collections industry

April 6, 1946 – March 9, 2022
Craig J. Costanzo, founder of one of Western New York’s largest collection agencies, died March 9 in Venice, Fla., after a short illness. He was 75.
Born in Buffalo, the older of two children, he was a 1963 graduate of Frontier Central High School in Hamburg and took a part-time job with a collection agency while he was earning a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College.
“He just fell into it,” his wife, Mary Anne, said. “He had a knack for it.”
In those days, she noted, the agency did a lot of collections for New York Telephone Co., which sometimes involved going to residences and business locations and repossessing the phones, which were owned by the phone company.
Mr. Costanzo founded his own agency, Management Adjustment Bureau, in 1972. Based in Amherst and a leader in servicing student loans, it grew to more than 300 employees at locations in New York State and Denver, Colo.
His company’s merger in 1996 with NCO Financial Systems in Pennsylvania created one of the largest collection agencies in the nation. One of the provisions of the merger, his wife said, was that all his employees should be retained. After he retired in 1997, he served as a consultant to the collection industry.
Active in the American Collectors Association, he was a national director from 1983 to 1991 and was a presenter at its national conventions. He was elected ACA’s Member of the Year in 1990 and elected to a term as ACA president in 1994.
He also held several elected and appointed leadership positions with the New York State Collectors Association.
In 1995, he was honored as a socially responsible entrepreneur in the Regional Entrepreneur of the Year competition.
Active with Canisius College, he served three terms on the Board of Regents, two terms on the Board of Trustees and chaired the college’s Annual Fund Campaign Cabinet in 1997-98. He was inducted into the college’s DiGamma Honor Society and in 2003 he was awarded the LaSalle Medal, the highest honor for an alumnus.
He and his wife endowed a scholarship fund in his name at the college for children of alumni.
He was honored as 1991 Citizen of the Year by the Buffalo Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. He provided his offices as a call center for the agency’s annual telephone fundraising campaign.
“He was very generous,” his wife said. “When he found someone struggling to pay a bill in a restaurant, he would pay for them.”
He and the former Mary Anne Boyuka were married in 1970. Former residents of East Amherst, they moved to Florida in 2016. Prior to the pandemic, they also maintained a summer condominium at Kings Point in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling and music of the 1960s. An avid boater, he cruised Lakes Erie and Ontario in a 54-foot Sea Ray Sundancer before moving to Florida.
Survivors also include a son, Christopher; a daughter, Susan Cary; a sister, Mary Ann Ackerman; and four grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered April 26 in Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, Fla. A celebration of his life will be held in Buffalo this summer.