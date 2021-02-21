Covid-19 claims half of an 'inseparable' couple

Paul L. Bohanna adored his family and was a great example of a father and a husband, said his daughter Shyla Kelcy.

Three weeks was the longest he and his wife Gladys had been apart in 34 years of marriage.

That occurred when Kelcy was stationed at an Air Force base in Japan and Gladys Bohanna traveled there to be with their daughter when her first child was born.

Other than the trip to Japan, Paul and Gladys Bohanna were “inseparable.”

“You never saw one without the other,” Kelcy said.

Though Bohanna never had biological children, his five kids all called him dad.

“He told us that he prayed for a woman with children because he didn’t have any of his own. He met my mom and walked into a ready-made family,” Kelcy said. “My mother couldn’t have picked a better person for her and for us.”

Bohanna, 69, died Feb. 4 in Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek, Ariz., due to Covid-19.

Bohanna contracted the novel coronavirus after his wife tested positive following a visit to see a friend, who had just moved into a brand new home, Kelcy said. The friend’s husband didn’t know at the time of the visit that he had Covid-19.