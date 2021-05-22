Courtland 'Corky' LaVallee, 90, distinguished lawyer who loved a good laugh

She recalled her dad dressing up as a woman friend of Monica Lewinsky in one outrageous skit and appearing as “Sonny” in a “Sonny & Cher” skit at another event.

Known for his wit, intelligence and devotion to the law and his family, Mr. LaVallee was named “Lawyer of the Year” by the Erie County Bar Association. He also received the John N. Bennett Outstanding Senior award during his last year of law school.

Born and educated in Burlington, Vt., he served in an Army unit in Germany. He spent some time as a student at the University of Vermont before taking a job as a U.S. immigration officer.

He enrolled at UB after he was transferred to Buffalo to work at the Peace Bridge.

Following his graduation from UB, Mr. LaVallee became a law clerk for the late, legendary State Court of Appeals Judge Matthew J. Jasen.

After his service with Judge Jasen, he began working at one of Buffalo’s biggest law firms, Moot & Sprague. He became an expert in railroad law and immigration law and argued one case before the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s.

Mr. LaVallee moved to the Kavinoky Cook law firm after Moot & Sprague broke up, after more than 136 years of operations, in the early 1990s.