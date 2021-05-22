Courtland 'Corky' LaVallee, 90, distinguished lawyer who loved a good laugh

May 10, 1931 – May 21, 2021
A chance encounter with a brochure in a guidance counselor’s office led to a long and distinguished career as a lawyer for Courtland R. “Corky” LaVallee.
The brochure encouraged students to attend law school at the University of Buffalo – offering a career possibility that Mr. LaVallee hadn’t even considered at that point in his young life.
“The counselor told him that his marks weren't good enough and he probably wouldn’t be able to get into law school. That’s all my father needed to hear,” recalled one of his daughters, Buffalo attorney Diane LaVallee.
Mr. LaVallee did indeed get into UB Law School, graduating with honors. He became an attorney in 1966. He served as a law clerk in the state Appeals Court, became a partner in a large Buffalo law firm, argued a case in the U.S. Supreme Court and devoted thousands of hours of pro bono work to immigrants in the Buffalo area.
Mr. LaVallee died on May 21 under hospice care in his daughter’s Derby home, following a short illness. He was 90.
He was a skilled litigator who enjoyed his life outside the courtroom and was known for his great sense of humor, his daughter said.
“He was this very dignified law partner who also enjoyed performing in crazy comedy skits at the annual Erie County Bar Revues,” Diane LaVallee said.
She recalled her dad dressing up as a woman friend of Monica Lewinsky in one outrageous skit and appearing as “Sonny” in a “Sonny & Cher” skit at another event.
Known for his wit, intelligence and devotion to the law and his family, Mr. LaVallee was named “Lawyer of the Year” by the Erie County Bar Association. He also received the John N. Bennett Outstanding Senior award during his last year of law school.
Born and educated in Burlington, Vt., he served in an Army unit in Germany. He spent some time as a student at the University of Vermont before taking a job as a U.S. immigration officer.
He enrolled at UB after he was transferred to Buffalo to work at the Peace Bridge.
Following his graduation from UB, Mr. LaVallee became a law clerk for the late, legendary State Court of Appeals Judge Matthew J. Jasen.
After his service with Judge Jasen, he began working at one of Buffalo’s biggest law firms, Moot & Sprague. He became an expert in railroad law and immigration law and argued one case before the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s.
Mr. LaVallee moved to the Kavinoky Cook law firm after Moot & Sprague broke up, after more than 136 years of operations, in the early 1990s.
A strong believer in helping immigrant families who were making new lives in Buffalo, Mr. LaVallee donated “thousands of hours” of free legal representation to immigrants over the decades, his family said.
He was also an active volunteer, serving for many years on the board of Mercy Hospital, including a stint as board chairman. He served as president of the Buffalo Legal Aid Bureau in the late 1990s.
A former associate editor of the Buffalo Law Review, Mr. LaVallee belonged to the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Mr. LaVallee retired in 2005. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing poker and bridge, attending opera and live theater presentations, visiting friends in Jekyll Island, Ga., and laughing with loved ones.
“He loved reading and what he really enjoyed was witty conversation with family and friends,” Diane LaVallee said.
His wife of 47 years, the former Annette “Angel” Gregoire, died in 2001.
He is survived by another daughter, Suzanne O’Connor; two sons, Courtland “Corky” Jr. and the Rev. Robert LaVallee; a brother, Roderick; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a special friend, Geremia “Gerry” Trifiletti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst.