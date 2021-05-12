Connie M. Kroll, 88, illustrator for Buffalo department stores

June 27, 1932 – April 30, 2021

Connie M. Kroll, an illustrator whose work appeared in newspaper ads for Buffalo department stores from the 1950s to the 1980s, died April 30 in her home in Hamburg after a brief illness. She was 88.

Born Concetta M. Salerno in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, she attended Holy Cross School and was a 1950 graduate of Holy Angels Academy, where the yearbook observed that she was “noted for her artistic ability” and “can always be consulted to obtain the latest Paris fashions.”

As an apprentice commercial artist, she frequently shared food she made with others in the studio, her son Christopher said, which led to catering requests for parties in Delaware Avenue mansions.

She went on to set up her own office in the former Genesee Building downtown, where she produced fashion illustrations for department stores until the mid 1960s, when she married and became a caretaker for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis.

Her son said Mrs. Kroll then worked from an upstairs studio in her home, where she gave art classes and continued her commercial work until the early 1980s. She also decorated windows for the L.L. Berger department store.