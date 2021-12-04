Clayton A. Stahlka, 98, figure in Western New York advertising

Dec. 8, 1922 – Nov. 20, 2021

Clayton A. Stahlka, an award-winning member of Western New York's advertising community, died on Nov. 20, 2021, in the Rosa Copeland Home at the Weinberg Campus. He was 98.

Mr. Stahlka was the founder of an advertising agency in 1958 that grew to include two partners, Al Klenk and Bob Faller. He sold the business in 1974 and continued working in management consulting.

“He was very much a can-do, positive person – and extremely creative,” said Wendy Stahlka of her husband. The couple were married in 1975.

“And he had a great sense of humor as well,” she said.

Mr. Stahlka was a Buffalo native. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Amherst.

His death followed a long illness. “He never lost his clarity or his mind,” his wife said. “His mind was totally clear until the end.”

Mr. Stahlka graduated from Bennett High School. He also graduated from the Albright Art Institute.

During World War II, he served as a sergeant in the Army and combat engineer, including with the forces directed by Gen. George Patton.