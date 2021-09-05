Clarence Rumph Jr., 91, chief medical lab technician, jazz musician, active churchman

April 2, 1930 – Aug. 27, 2021

Clarence Rumph Jr., a chief medical laboratory technician in a ground-breaking research project, jazz musician and active churchman, died Aug. 27. He was 91.

Born in Weirton, W. Va., one of six children, he enlisted in the Army after high school and was deployed to Korea after war was declared in June 1950. He took part in the invasion of Inchon and received the Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars. He attained the rank of corporal and was discharged in May 1952.

Moving to Buffalo two years later, he became a member of the technical staff at the Medical Foundation of Buffalo and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Canisius College in 1963.

While working for the foundation, he took a part-time job in the chemistry lab at Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center. There he came to the attention of Dr. John R. Border, a renowned trauma surgeon and principal researcher at the University at Buffalo, who invited Mr. Rumph to join his research team, an association that continued for 29 years.