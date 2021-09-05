Clarence Rumph Jr., 91, chief medical lab technician, jazz musician, active churchman

April 2, 1930 – Aug. 27, 2021
Clarence Rumph Jr., a chief medical laboratory technician in a ground-breaking research project, jazz musician and active churchman, died Aug. 27. He was 91.
Born in Weirton, W. Va., one of six children, he enlisted in the Army after high school and was deployed to Korea after war was declared in June 1950. He took part in the invasion of Inchon and received the Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars. He attained the rank of corporal and was discharged in May 1952.
Moving to Buffalo two years later, he became a member of the technical staff at the Medical Foundation of Buffalo and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Canisius College in 1963.
While working for the foundation, he took a part-time job in the chemistry lab at Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center. There he came to the attention of Dr. John R. Border, a renowned trauma surgeon and principal researcher at the University at Buffalo, who invited Mr. Rumph to join his research team, an association that continued for 29 years.
Mr. Rumph was recognized for his contributions as chief technician in pulmonary trauma and was credited, along with doctors, in 1981 in the Journal of Trauma for his work in the development of treatment to prevent multiple-system organ failure in patients with severe injuries.
A guitar player, he was active with the Colored Musicians Club, where he was a teacher and performer for more than 25 years. He also was club treasurer for 20 years.
He played with Willie Dorsey and the Last Word Jazz Researchers Big Band, Art Anderson and His Modern Sounds, the George Scott Big Band and the Larry Salter Soul Orchestra.
He performed with students from Mohammed’s School of Music for the Buffalo Black Achievers Awards program. He also appeared in the summertime M&T Plaza Event Series, at Mayor Byron Brown’s picnic, at Pappy Martin’s Legacy Jazz Festival and in the Niagara Falls Community Center.
Also involved in academic mentoring, he helped youngsters with math and science in Bill Bennet’s Mentor 2000 program and Henry Williams’ Tiger Woods Inner City Golf Program.
Active with the New Hope Baptist Church since he came to Buffalo in 1954, he was a Sunday school teacher and a superintendent, a trustee and served as chairman of the Jeter Family Scholarship Fund. He also was active in the Men’s Fellowship, Male Chorus and Gospel Choir.
He and his wife of 65 years, the former Anne Hopkins, were presented with the Helping Somebody Award by the New Hope Baptist Church in 2018 at the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a sister, Mary Lee Davis, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Tuesday in New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St.