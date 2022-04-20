Charles M. Ziegler, 89, owned and operated several popular nightspots

Sept. 13, 1932 – Jan. 7, 2022

Charles M. Ziegler Jr., an entrepreneur who owned and operated several popular local supper clubs and nightspots in the 1970s and 1980s, died Jan. 7 in his Amherst home after a short illness. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, he moved often with his family as a child. He attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on the city’s West Side and graduated from Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He served two years in the Marine Corps stateside during the Korean War, then returned to Buffalo to work for his father, a baker, in Colonial Doughnuts on West Ferry Street and the Doughnut Kettle in Clarence.

He opened his own business, Ziegler’s Bakery at Harlem Road and Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga, then owned and operated Keystone '90s, a nightclub on Transit Road in Lockport which later became After Dark.

With a partner, Kevin Elliott, he went on to operate the Yankee Whaler, Gentleman Jim’s and the Dover Castle. He and his son Perry then operated the Salty Dog at Seneca and Cazenovia streets in South Buffalo.

After he closed the last of his clubs in the late 1980s, he started a small trucking company, then owned and operated Pelco, a bakery and restaurant supply business that was a subsidiary of Federal Bakers, owned by his friend Jim Prise. He retired in 2007.

Mr. Ziegler also acquired a succession of run-down residential properties at auction, renovated them and sold them.

“He was always doing something,” his son Perry said. “He liked to make deals.”

Survivors include three sons, Perry M., Marc and Christopher; a daughter, Paula Tasin; two sisters, Elizabeth Tetreault and Deborah Roddy; his longtime companion, Ann Szymanski; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.

