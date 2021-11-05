Charles M. Flynn, 87, briefly represented South District on Buffalo City Council

April 17, 1934 – Nov. 4, 2021

Charles M. Flynn, who died Thursday in Gainesville, Fla., after a brief illness, was a larger-than-life, Damon Runyonesque figure, according to his nephew, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Charles Flynn was 87.

In 1976, Flynn was appointed to briefly represent the South District on the Buffalo Common Council after his predecessor, Daniel J. Higgins Sr. – father of Rep. Brian Higgins – relinquished the seat in order to take on another position as a commissioner on the New York State Workers' Compensation Board. Flynn was the endorsed Democratic candidate when he ran for a full two-year term as South District Councilman in 1977, but lost the race to James Keane.

Flynn, who was born in Buffalo, was a 1951 graduate of Canisius High School.

"He had odd and end jobs after high school, but he ended up serving in the Army for two years, from 1956 to 1958," said John Flynn.