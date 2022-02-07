Charles M. Basil, 86, teacher and Buffalo firefighter

May 13, 1935 – Jan. 28, 2022
Charles M. Basil, who for more than 20 years served as a Buffalo firefighter while also teaching at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, died Jan. 28 under hospice care in his South Buffalo home after a long period of declining health. He was 86.
Born in Buffalo, the second of three children and the son of a Buffalo police officer, his family had served in the Buffalo Fire Department for three generations. He was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Timon, where he was a member of the rowing team, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Canisius College in 1958.
He began a 26-year career as a Buffalo firefighter in 1960 and was primarily assigned to Engine 4, which was stationed downtown and then in South Buffalo.
A year later, he joined the Bishop Timon faculty as a history teacher. He also instructed English classes. When his schedule kept him away from the classroom, his wife, also a teacher, would step in as a substitute. For most of his career, he lived three doors away from the school.
“He opened the school every single day at 4:30 in the morning and made the coffee,” said his son James, who also is a Buffalo firefighter. “He was just used to the schedule. He’d grade all his papers in the morning.”
He also drove the team bus for the football team. A recipient of a Bishop Timon Hillery Foundation award for community service, he retired in 1997.
He and his wife, the former Mary Joanne Cosgrove, were married April 20, 1963.
Survivors also include four sons, Charles “Chuck,” William, Michael and James; a daughter, Nora Tuckey; and five grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 450 Abbott Road.