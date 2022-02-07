Charles M. Basil, 86, teacher and Buffalo firefighter

May 13, 1935 – Jan. 28, 2022

Charles M. Basil, who for more than 20 years served as a Buffalo firefighter while also teaching at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, died Jan. 28 under hospice care in his South Buffalo home after a long period of declining health. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children and the son of a Buffalo police officer, his family had served in the Buffalo Fire Department for three generations. He was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Timon, where he was a member of the rowing team, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Canisius College in 1958.

He began a 26-year career as a Buffalo firefighter in 1960 and was primarily assigned to Engine 4, which was stationed downtown and then in South Buffalo.

A year later, he joined the Bishop Timon faculty as a history teacher. He also instructed English classes. When his schedule kept him away from the classroom, his wife, also a teacher, would step in as a substitute. For most of his career, he lived three doors away from the school.