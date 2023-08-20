June 14, 1934 – Aug. 11, 2023

Charles L. "Lee" Abell, a Buffalo stockbroker and portfolio manager for more than 50 years, could trace his lineage back to the Mayflower.

He was a direct descendent of Elder William Brewster, who was among those who landed in Massachusetts in 1620 and later was leader of the Plymouth Colony.

His father, Harold L. Abell, a leader in the grain industry, was the third-generation head of the Marine Elevator Co.

His great-grandfather, William H. Abell, arrived in Buffalo in the 1830s and became a banker and a leader in the grain elevator industry.

Mr. Abell was named after his grandfather, also a banker and grain elevator executive, who was the second owner of the Albert J. Wright House on Linwood Avenue that later became the Beau Fleuve Bed and Breakfast Inn.

A longtime Delaware District resident, he died Aug. 11 in his summer home in Crescent Beach, Ont., after a long illness. He was 89.

The younger of two children and known to everyone as Lee, he grew up in the Park Meadow neighborhood and was a 1952 graduate of Nichols School, where he played soccer and tennis.

He played club soccer at Princeton University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English in 1956 and was a member of Cloister Inn eating club.

He then served in the Army as a company clerk with a Military Ordnance Field Maintenance unit, was stationed in Orleans, France, and traveled extensively in Europe, visiting the 1958 Brussels World Fair twice. He completed a master's degree in business administration at Harvard University in 1960.

Mr. Abell worked in his stepfather William S. Gordon’s business, Roberts-Gordon Appliance Co., then began his career as a broker with Doolittle and Co. in 1961. He was associated with the company and its successors for the rest of his career, except for an interval between 1966 and 1971 when he was a trust investment officer at M&T Bank.

Doolittle merged with Putnam, Coffin and Burr in 1981 to form Advest Inc., which was acquired by Merrill Lynch in 2005.

During his time at M&T, Mr. Abell became a certified financial adviser. Shortly after his return to Doolittle, he was elected special partner.

Advest named him senior vice president of investments and he won numerous honors for annual sales. He retired from Merrill Lynch in December 2015 as senior vice president for wealth management.

He was a 50-year member of the Saturn Club and had been a member of the Buffalo Canoe Club since 1952.

He was a member of the CFA Society of Buffalo, the Bond Club of Buffalo and the Rotary Club of Buffalo. He was a former president of the Buffalo Rotary Foundation, organized Rotary Tennis for many years and mentored students at Lorraine Academy.

A member of the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Western New York, he taught in the Harvard Business School's mini-MBA program in Buffalo for more than 20 years.

Mr. Abell played tennis regularly at the Village Glen Tennis Center, skied at the former Buffalo Ski Club and enjoyed sailing. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe and visited several countries in South America and the Middle East.

Since 1947, he spent summers in Crescent Beach, Ont. He was a former president of the Crescent Beach Association.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, the former Sally Danna, a senior wealth management adviser at Merrill Lynch; their two daughters, Alice O'Malley Abell and Sarah Elizabeth Abell; three sons from his previous marriage, Charles L. "Chuck" III, Mark and Edward S. G. "Frits"; and their mother, Sally McConnell Marks.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville.