Charles F. McMahon Jr., 69, South Buffalo funeral director

July 13, 1952 – April 8, 2022

Charles F. McMahon Jr., a South Buffalo funeral director for 50 years, died April 8 in his home after a period of declining health. He was 69.

Born in Buffalo, the third of eight children, he attended St. Martin’s School in South Buffalo and was a 1970 graduate of Bishop Turner High School. After he earned an associate’s degree in mortuary science from Farmingdale State College on Long Island, he joined his family’s funeral business on Abbott Road, which his father had opened in 1948.

Mr. McMahon sold the Abbott Road building in 2013 and in recent years served clients from Sieck, Mast and Loomis Funeral Home in West Seneca.

Active in the Buffalo Irish Center, he organized the benefit concert for war-torn Ukraine held there last weekend.

“Charlie was the individual from the Irish Center who reached out to us when the war first started,” Emil Bandriwsky, president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, told WIVB-TV. “He came to Dnipro, introduced himself and said, ‘We feel the pain of your people and want to do something to help.’”

Mr. McMahon was a grand marshal in Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and was a volunteer for the “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Old First Ward.

He enjoyed cooking and smoked ribs and other meats in his backyard smoker. A “Jeopardy” aficionado, he took the test to become a contestant on the quiz show many times. He shunned expressways, his family said, and always preferred to take the scenic route. He frequently expressed his views on current affairs in letters to public officials.

He met his wife, the former Joyce L. Bowman, when she was a nursing supervisor at the former Our Lady of Victory Hospital and socialized after work with his siblings, who also worked at the hospital. They were married in 1985.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia McMahon, Marguerite “Marga” McMahon and Nora McMahon; three sisters, Jeanne Molloy, Michele Albert and Susan McMahon; and two brothers, Martin and Lawrence “Togi.” His wife died in 2003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Road and South Park Avenue, Lackawanna.

