Charles 'Chip' Jones, 65, electrical contractor and community volunteer

Aug. 17, 1956 – July 26, 2022

Charles G. Jones Jr., a veteran electrical construction executive with a long history of service to local charities, died Tuesday after a sudden illness a few days earlier. He was 65.

Born in Buffalo, "Chip" Jones was the second oldest of eight children born to Charles G. ("Gary") Jones, an electrical engineer, and Dolores Osieja Jones. He grew up in North Buffalo and graduated from St. Joseph's Grammar School and Canisius High School.

After attending Canisius College, Mr. Jones joined his friend Joe Petrella and brother Bill to start Wittburn Enterprises in 1976. The electrical construction business, which he owned solely for the rest of his life after buying out his partners, grew into one of the area's major electrical construction companies and serves commercial customers throughout Western New York.

For much of his career, he became a vocal advocate for non-union construction firms, especially through his long membership in the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors. He was also chairman of the Erie County Workforce Investment Board.

But Mr. Jones may have been best known for his involvement in a host of local causes, including as chairman of the Catholic Charities Appeal in the late 1990s and early 2000s, part of a "below the radar" but lifelong devotion to his Catholic faith. He was named a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre, served on the Bishop's Council of the Laity, and in 2019 was inducted by Canisius High School into its Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in recognition of his community service and business success.

The Rev. David S. Ciancimino, Canisius High School president, called Mr. Jones "a faithful and generous alumnus ... unfailing in his support and care for Canisius."

"Chip cherished his beautiful family and considered Canisius part of his extended family," Ciancimino said. "He was a man of deep faith who knew well that faith is best expressed in action and for Chip this meant a life lived in the service of others."

In addition, Mr. Jones was a member of the board at Canisius High School, Nativity Miguel School, Catholic Charities, Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, Buffalo Renaissance Foundation, Peaceprints of WNY, Goodwill Industries, the Buffalo Club, Christ the King Seminary and the Regional Traffic Alliance. He was past president of the Country Club of Buffalo and a member of the Saturn Club.

An enthusiastic golfer, he held season tickets for the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, and was an outdoorsman who often told stories about his cabin in rural Cattaraugus County. He was also a member of the Rascals Lunch Club.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Marylou; two children, Micaela Farley Sperrazzo and Michael Farley; two sisters, Merlanie and Pamela; five brothers, William, Clifford, Brian, Gregory and David; and one grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.