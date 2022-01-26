Charles A. O'Brien, 90, founding father of volleyball in Western New York

Instead, Mr. O’Brien took a job teaching physical education at Cleveland Hill High School in 1955. He became athletic director in 1958 and coached football, basketball, cross-country and tennis. His greatest success, however, was volleyball.

His Golden Eagle teams dominated their league, winning 14 consecutive championships and 11 sectional titles. They compiled a winning streak of 119 games and did not lose a home game from 1960 to 1977. His win-loss record as a volleyball coach was 225-15.

When he earned a mention in the "Faces in the Crowd" feature in the February 1974 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine, he had been honored as Western New York Coach of the Year.

He became the first member of the Cleveland Hill High School Hall of Fame in 1990 and the first to be inducted into the Western New York Boys Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Western New York Volleyball Officials Association has named its Coach of the Year award after him. He and his Golden Eagle volleyball teams were inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.