March 14, 1943 – May 29, 2023

Charles A. Latona of Amherst, a retired Buffalo teacher, died unexpectedly May 29 in Erie County Medical Center. He was 80.

Born in Buffalo, the older of two boys, he was a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo in 1964.

He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Agro, in 1965 at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Mr. Latona began his career in 1966 at Riverside High School, where he taught accounting, business math and computer applications, and was considered part of the school's leadership team. He retired in 1999.

Honored with a Teacher of the Year award at Riverside in 1987, he was considered firm, but fair, by his students, his family said, and kept in touch with many of them.

During the 1970s and 1980s, he worked as a bartender at the Club 747 in the Executive Motor Inn in Cheektowaga.

In retirement, he was devoted to his grandchildren and taught them to read, write and solve math problems. Known for his generosity, he often provided his mail carrier with bottles of cold water on hot summer days.

In addition to his wife, a retired restaurant manager, survivors include two daughters, Michelle Latona and Annmarie Miller; a son, Anthony C.; a brother, Anthony J.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday following visitation starting at 11 a.m. in Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road, Amherst.