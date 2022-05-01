Catherine M. 'Kitty' Hart, 76, manager and executive with Liberty Bank and its successors

July 9, 1945 – April 24, 2022

When Catherine M. “Kitty” Hart graduated from high school, her father told her she had to get a job.

“She took a bus downtown and walked into Liberty Bank,” her daughter-in-law Jacqueline Hart said.

That was the start of a lengthy career with Liberty and its successors – Norstar Bank, Fleet Bank and Bank of America. Beginning as a teller, she advanced through branch and retail management positions.

As an assistant vice president in Norstar’s Consumer Banking Division, Mrs. Hart’s success in building relationships with her clients led Norstar’s regional vice president to chose her in 1989 to create their Private Banking Division, serving prominent clients with a variety of financial services.

She retired from the Bank of America in 2005 as a vice president and senior relationship manager in the Private Clients Group. She received the Chairman’s Award for Excellence from the Bank of America.

“She was a success even though she didn’t have a college degree,” her daughter-in-law noted. “Everything was because of her work ethic and because she could work with people.”

A Snyder resident, she died April 24 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. Her family said the cause was pulmonary hypertension. She was 76.

Born Catherine Fiore in Sioux Falls, S.D., where her father was stationed with the Army Air Corps, she grew up in Buffalo, attending the former Immaculate Heart of Mary School and the former Bishop O’Hearn High School. She completed studies at Archbishop Carroll High School, graduating in 1963, and that summer was crowned Strawberry Queen at the Brant Strawberry Festival.

Her success in banking led to an invitation to join the Canisius College Business Advisory Council, where she became the first woman vice chairman. She often spoke to business students and served as mentor.

She also was successful as a fundraiser for a variety of organizations. She chaired the Kaleida Ball, was a fundraising volunteer for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and headed fundraising efforts for the former Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner, and more recently the St. Jude Center. A member of the Vicariate of Central Buffalo of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, she received the St. Joseph the Worker Award in 2005.

She served on the founders’ boards of the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care and the National Conference for Community and Justice. She also was a board member of the Kaleida Health Foundation and the Kaleida Health Trustee Council.

She also was honored with the Richard A. Schick Award from Canisius College’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business and leadership awards from the Buffalo General Hospital Foundation and the Kaleida Health Foundation. She was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society at Canisius College in 2001.

In retirement, she was a volunteer at Bornhava, a pre-school in Snyder for children with developmental disabilities. A devoted theatergoer, she was a season ticket holder at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and attended numerous theatrical productions here, in Toronto and in New York City.

Survivors include a son, Glenn T.; a sister, Patricia A. Fiore; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.