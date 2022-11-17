Catherine J. Duffy, 88, operated Kay's School of Dance for 64 years

Oct. 31, 1934 – Nov. 15, 2022

Catherine J. Duffy, who owned and operated a dance studio for 64 years, died Nov. 15 in her home in Lackawanna. She was 88.

Born in Lackawanna, the former Catherine Bokan began teaching dance in 1951 while she was still a student at Baker Victory High School.

“She taught everything,” her daughter Margaret Duffy said. “She actually got a scholarship to join the Tamburitzens at Duquesne University, but she turned it down.”

She opened the Kay Duffy School of Dance on Ridge Road in Lackawanna in 1955 and taught thousands to dance in her studio and at Mount Mercy High School, St. Mary's School for the Deaf and many adult education programs. She also choreographed musicals for Lackawanna High School.

Mrs. Duffy moved to the Town of Boston in 1969 and relocated her studio in Springville in the early 1990s. She retired in June 2019. Her daughter continued to operate the studio after she retired in June 2019. It closed last year.

Mrs. Duffy was a parishioner at Cardinal Stepinac Croatian Catholic Church.

In addition to her daughter, survivors include two sons, James P. and John P.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 51 years, James J. Duffy, an operating engineer for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. and other construction firms, died in 2007.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Colonial Memorial Chapels, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.