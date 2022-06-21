Catherine G. Mullen Bauer, 100, taught four generations of dance students

Oct. 19, 1921 – Jan. 10, 2022

Catherine G. Mullen Bauer, known as “Miss Catherine” to four generations of her dance studio students, died Jan. 10 after a short period of declining health in Miami, Fla., where she had a winter home. She was 100.

Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, she and her older sister, Margaret Mullen Schum, came to Buffalo with their family as girls and began dancing when they were 4 and 5 years old. In 1934, they started giving dance lessons in the attic of their home in the city’s Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

After they graduated from Kensington High School, they continued their own training locally and in New York City. Their studio, the Mullen Sisters School of Dance, grew to become one of the largest dance schools in Western New York, moving from their attic to the Northeast Masonic Temple on Bailey Avenue, then to Kensington Avenue and, in 1977, to Harlem Road in Snyder.

They gave their first dance recitals in their garage, then staged their programs in Amherst High School, the Erlanger Theater and finally, in 1952, in Kleinhans Music Hall, where they continued to hold them for 42 years.

Mrs. Bauer was especially proud of the Mullenettes, a precision tap dance group of high school students she established in 1958 that closed every recital with a kick line.

After her granddaughter Kelly Geiger Cammarata became director of Mullen Sisters in 1993, Mrs. Bauer retired from teaching, but she continued to create new themes for each of the recitals. When she attended them, she watched from the front row and pointed out performers who were children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her former students. The studio closed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was a member of Dance Masters of America and the Western New York Council of Dance Masters. A resident of Wanakah since 1958, overlooking Lake Erie, she was active in the ladies’ bowling and golf leagues at the former Bethlehem Management Club, and later in the Hamburg Women’s Golf Club.

Her husband of nearly 60 years, Earl R. Bauer, chief engineer at Bethlehem Steel, whom she met while giving him a dance lesson, died in 2000. Her sister died in 1995.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen Geiger and Kathy Harris; two sons, Bruce and Brant; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon July 9 in Wayside Presbyterian Church, 5017 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg.

