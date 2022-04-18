Catherine Dupree Williams, 88, ran Fast Press Printing for more than 42 years

Nov. 4, 1933 – April 6, 2022

Catherine Dupree Williams, who managed a printing business on Genesee Street for four decades, died on April 6 in her home in Amherst. She was 88.

Mrs. Williams partnered with her husband, Winfred Williams Jr., at Fast Press Printing, where she served as vice president and the full-time manager of the business for more than 42 years.

A native of Birmingham, Ala., Mrs. Williams attended high school in Birmingham. She studied as well at a cosmetology school, the Lillian Dora School of Beauty Culture, and at the Pratt Institute in New York City before moving to Buffalo in 1956.

Mrs. Williams ran Cat's Beauty Salon from 1970 to 1985.

She belonged to Humboldt Baptist Church, where she instructed the Sunday school, and was a member of the Golden Deed and the Aide Guild.

She and her husband married in November 1969 in Buffalo. He died in 2012.

Survivors include a brother, Arthur Dupree Jr. Services were held on April 14 in the Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church.

