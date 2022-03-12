Caroline Hassett Buerk, attorney and Daemen college leader, dies at 84

"You don't usually have somebody on any board for so long, but she was so important to the development of the college that she was really wanted," Olson said. "She was so dedicated to the school and loved the Sisters of St. Francis as well, so she was the perfect person to lead the college to the new age."

While raising a family and serving on Daemen's board, she attended the University at Buffalo School of Law, graduating in 1980. She joined the Phillips Lytle law firm later that year and became a partner in 1988, specializing in estate and trust law.

"She joined us as a mature, accomplished person but a relatively new lawyer, and her skills were superior and her judgment was impeccable," said Kenneth A. Manning, a partner at Phillips Lytle. "She really was a moral compass for many of us from the day she walked in the firm, and in the practice, people relied upon her for her judgment, her compassion and her knowledge. She was really an extraordinary law partner."

Her marriage to William D. Hassett, who died in 2000, ended in divorce. She later married Richard K. Buerk, who died in 2004.