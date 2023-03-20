Oct. 28, 1930 – March 14, 2023

Carole Bitterman, honored for her work teaching English as a second language in North Tonawanda, died March 14 in SMP Health St. Catherine's North in Fargo, N.D. She was 92.

A 1948 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, where she was senior class vice president and an honor society member, the former Carole Gaylord married Albert F. Rhodes in 1951 and raised seven children in a household that also included her mother-in-law and her husband's aunt and uncle.

With children aged 4 to 13, she began taking night courses at the University at Buffalo in the fall of 1965. At the end of the semester, her husband, a sales representative for Koch Brewery, suffered fatal injuries in collision between his car and a tractor-trailer truck on Military Road.

She enrolled as a full-time student in January 1966 and graduated on the dean's list in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in English. She went on to earn a master's degree in education from Canisius College in 1974.

She taught ninth grade English in Benjamin Franklin Junior High School in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District until 1980.

Tutoring with the Literacy Volunteers of North Tonawanda led to a new phase in her career, teaching English as a second language to adults.

She was the first ESL teacher in the North Tonawanda Schools' adult literacy program for refugees from the former Soviet Union and was honored as New York State Adult Literacy Teacher of the Year in 1994.

She also taught Spanish-speaking women in Albion Correctional Facility, taught in Poland in the summer of 1997 and taught immigrants from Burundi after she moved to Fargo in 2006 to live with her daughter Maureen Tomaszewski.

A parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in the City of Tonawanda for more than 50 years, she was a lector and eucharistic minister. She also taught religious instruction for children.

She was a board member of Literacy Volunteers of North Tonawanda and served as recording secretary. She also volunteered with Niagara County Cooperative Extension.

She was remarried in 1969 to Russell J. Bitterman, an independent wholesaler who supplied clothing and other dry goods to stores throughout Western New York. He died in 1996.

Surviving are five daughters, Anne Rhodes, Clare Tucker, Maureen Tomaszewski, Molly Ohar and Michelle Hennessey; two sons, Rory Rhodes and Timothy Rhodes; two stepdaughters, Noreen Palczynski and Beverly Aloi; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda.