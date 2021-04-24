Carol J. Krestos, 75, belly dancer and dedicated advocate for people with disabilities

She began to learn belly dancing around 1977 and became an expert, training many local women at the art. She also began her own dance troupe, which was called the Nadia Ibrahim Middle Eastern Dance Troupe.

“She was very proud of her Lebanese heritage, and that included belly dancing,” her son recalled. “She considered belly dancing to be kind of a lost art, and something that wasn’t very well represented at ethnic festivals around here. She loved dancing, but was also very serious about it.”

Mrs. Krestos, who used the stage name Nadia Ibrahim, was proud of her craft and the centuries of history behind it.

"This is not a dance on tables or coming out of a cake. This is an ancient art form. There's so much to it," she told The Buffalo News in a 2004 interview. "It's a dance that's treated with a lot of respect in the Middle East and performed at major events, like christenings and weddings. Women in the Middle East train for years, like ballet dancers do here, to master the art."

According to her son, Artvoice magazine twice gave her awards for being the region’s Best Genre Dancer.

Advocating for people facing mental and physical challenges was another important part of Mrs. Krestos' life.