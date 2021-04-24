Carol J. Krestos, 75, belly dancer and dedicated advocate for people with disabilities

Dec. 9, 1945 – March 9, 2021
To the thousands of people who watched her perform over more than three decades, Carol J. Krestos was a beautiful and extremely energetic belly dancer.
To her family and close friends, the Buffalo woman was known for something else – as a compassionate person who dedicated much of her life to helping individuals with severe developmental disabilities.
“As the mother of a severely handicapped daughter, she became an advocate for the developmentally disabled and their families,” said Mrs. Krestos’ son, Shane Stephenson. “She was determined to give a voice to people who weren’t able to speak up for themselves.”
Mrs. Krestos died under hospice care in her Elmwood Village home on March 9, following a long battle with cancer. She was 75.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 13 in St. John Maron Catholic Church in Amherst.
Born on Dec. 9, 1945, the former Carol Abraham was a lifetime Buffalo resident, educated at St. Margaret’s School and Nardin Academy. As a young woman, she worked in the library at the University at Buffalo Law School and at the Buffalo Convention Bureau. She spent most of her working career as an office manager at UB’s Department of Athletics.
Her most visible role in Western New York was as a belly dancer who performed dozens of times each year at ethnic and cultural festivals, weddings, private parties and many other events. She also performed at restaurants and night clubs.
She began to learn belly dancing around 1977 and became an expert, training many local women at the art. She also began her own dance troupe, which was called the Nadia Ibrahim Middle Eastern Dance Troupe.
“She was very proud of her Lebanese heritage, and that included belly dancing,” her son recalled. “She considered belly dancing to be kind of a lost art, and something that wasn’t very well represented at ethnic festivals around here. She loved dancing, but was also very serious about it.”
Mrs. Krestos, who used the stage name Nadia Ibrahim, was proud of her craft and the centuries of history behind it.
"This is not a dance on tables or coming out of a cake. This is an ancient art form. There's so much to it," she told The Buffalo News in a 2004 interview. "It's a dance that's treated with a lot of respect in the Middle East and performed at major events, like christenings and weddings. Women in the Middle East train for years, like ballet dancers do here, to master the art."
According to her son, Artvoice magazine twice gave her awards for being the region’s Best Genre Dancer.
Advocating for people facing mental and physical challenges was another important part of Mrs. Krestos' life.
She and her first husband, Robert Stephenson, became parents of a daughter, Sara Rose, who was born with a cranial deformity that left her unable to walk, speak or perform many of the activities of daily life.
“My parents spent a lot of time finding care for Sara and had some horrendous experiences with some of the medical professionals they dealt with,” Shane Stephenson said. “My mother became a tireless advocate for people like Sara and their families.”
In the late 1980s, Mrs. Krestos became one of the first members of the parents advisory board of Baker Victory Services, based in Lackawanna. She also served for many years in Buffalo on the Mayor’s Commission for the Handicapped.
Besides her son and daughter, she is survived by her husband, Nicholas M. Krestos; another daughter, Nicole Guzski; five sisters, Mary Joseph, Amy Zavitz, Rosemarie Helda, Donna Amati and Jamie Abraham, and a granddaughter.