Carol Ann Drew, 79, teaching at Cantalician Center 'was her joy'

Oct. 18, 1941 – Sept. 17, 2021
Carol Ann Drew loved teaching.
And her students at the Cantalician Center for Learning loved her so much that they enjoyed visiting her at her home on school vacations, days off, and even after she retired. "They would hug her forever, that's how much of an impact she made on them," said Mrs. Drew's son, John.
She died in the McAuley Residence in the Town of Tonawanda, where she had moved after a hospital stay of 10 days. A City of Tonawanda resident, she was 79.
Mrs. Drew was born Carol Ann Krebs, the second of three children of Robert Joseph and Vivian Sue Krebs. Her father, who drove a pie delivery truck, brought home unsold pies and pretended not to notice when youngsters in the Eggertsville neighborhood helped themselves to the bounty. One of the pie-eaters, although he always denied being a pie-swiper, was John William "Jack" Drew, who would later marry Robert Krebs' daughter.
Mrs. Drew was a graduate of Sweet Home High School and SUNY Buffalo State, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She started work in 1963 at Green Acres School in Tonawanda.
After Jack Drew returned home from six years in the U.S. Navy, he met his former neighbor at a North Bailey Fire Co. picnic. "Hey, I know you!" she told him. "They hit it right off," and soon became inseparable, their son said. They married on June 29, 1963, in Eggertsville United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Drew worked until 1969, then resigned to raise her family. In the mid-1980s, she began to work at the Cantalician Center for Learning in Depew, teaching preschool and kindergarten age children.
"That was her joy," said John Drew. "The friends she made there were unbelievable. Her students and their parents loved her and some of them would come to our house to visit her throughout the year."
Mrs. Drew often invited her children and other young people to her classroom to help her and to interact with her special-needs pupils, her son said. "She loved bringing people there," John Drew said.
"A lot of my old toys and my sisters' old toys she brought into her classroom, too," he said.
An illness forced Mrs. Drew to retire in the mid-1990s, but she never stopped being a teacher. "When my sister had twin girls, and then my kids, she would teach them," her son said. "Whenever there was a child, she would sit them down and just get them started reading."
Mrs. Drew, an avid gardener, loved flowers, working in the yard, traveling with family and friends and taking long car rides with her husband.
Besides her son, and her husband of 58 years, Mrs. Drew is survived by two daughters, Laurie Ann Drew and Michelle Battaglia; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Wednesday in the John O. Roth Funeral Home in Tonawanda.