Carol Ann Drew, 79, teaching at Cantalician Center 'was her joy'

Mrs. Drew worked until 1969, then resigned to raise her family. In the mid-1980s, she began to work at the Cantalician Center for Learning in Depew, teaching preschool and kindergarten age children.

"That was her joy," said John Drew. "The friends she made there were unbelievable. Her students and their parents loved her and some of them would come to our house to visit her throughout the year."

Mrs. Drew often invited her children and other young people to her classroom to help her and to interact with her special-needs pupils, her son said. "She loved bringing people there," John Drew said.

"A lot of my old toys and my sisters' old toys she brought into her classroom, too," he said.

An illness forced Mrs. Drew to retire in the mid-1990s, but she never stopped being a teacher. "When my sister had twin girls, and then my kids, she would teach them," her son said. "Whenever there was a child, she would sit them down and just get them started reading."

Mrs. Drew, an avid gardener, loved flowers, working in the yard, traveling with family and friends and taking long car rides with her husband.