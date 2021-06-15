Carol A. Maggio, 82, lived a life of service and inspiration

Although she dreamed of attending college, she took a job as a secretary at the Home Insurance Co. to help support her father, who had begun to suffer from the medical issues that would afflict him for the rest of his life.

But she encouraged her high school sweetheart, William C. Maggio, to go to college. He graduated in 1960 from Buffalo State Teachers College with a degree in Art Education, later adding a master's degree. He became a well-known high school art teacher, artist and jazz pianist.

They married on July 9, 1960, in Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic church on Dewitt Street in Buffalo. Her husband recalled that they left for a honeymoon to Cape Cod, but in a flush of youthful enthusiasm, returned early to the Porter Avenue apartment they had rented.

"It was the first home we’d ever shared, the first time not living with our parents," William C. Maggio said. "We just wanted to be there, in our home, decorating it, filling it up. That was our honeymoon."

With money saved from her job, Mrs. Maggio bought her husband his first camera, an Argus C3 35mm. "I still have that Argus," her husband said of the object that symbolizes his wife's support of his six decades of work as an artist. "She was my inspiration, my light, my heart and soul," he said, "The love of my life."