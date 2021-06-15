Carol A. Maggio, 82, lived a life of service and inspiration

May 14, 1938 – Jan. 1, 2021
Like many women of her generation, Carol A. Maggio was dedicated to her family, faith and friends.
But it was the grace with which she confronted the challenges of her life and her selfless commitment to charity and caring that set her apart.
"She taught us how to love, that's what our mother taught us," said William J. Maggio, the oldest of her four sons. "There's no better thing you can say about anybody. Empathy, deference, caring and gratitude, those were all attributes of my mother, and anybody who knew her will say that."
Mrs. Maggio, the inspirational foundation of her family and friend of many, was 82 when she died in her North Buffalo home after a short illness, surrounded by her husband and sons.
Mrs. Maggio also "loved a great story, especially if it was funny," said her youngest son, John P. Maggio. "She loved to laugh and she loved to make others laugh."
The middle of three children of Jessie Alba and Joseph V. Sole, she grew up on Bird Avenue. Carol Ann Sole graduated with honors from Grover Cleveland High School in 1956, where she studied secretarial subjects, belonged to the Latin Club and Panel Discussion group and won awards for typing and shorthand. She was also named the Friendliest Junior the year before her graduation.
Although she dreamed of attending college, she took a job as a secretary at the Home Insurance Co. to help support her father, who had begun to suffer from the medical issues that would afflict him for the rest of his life.
But she encouraged her high school sweetheart, William C. Maggio, to go to college. He graduated in 1960 from Buffalo State Teachers College with a degree in Art Education, later adding a master's degree. He became a well-known high school art teacher, artist and jazz pianist.
They married on July 9, 1960, in Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic church on Dewitt Street in Buffalo. Her husband recalled that they left for a honeymoon to Cape Cod, but in a flush of youthful enthusiasm, returned early to the Porter Avenue apartment they had rented.
"It was the first home we’d ever shared, the first time not living with our parents," William C. Maggio said. "We just wanted to be there, in our home, decorating it, filling it up. That was our honeymoon."
With money saved from her job, Mrs. Maggio bought her husband his first camera, an Argus C3 35mm. "I still have that Argus," her husband said of the object that symbolizes his wife's support of his six decades of work as an artist. "She was my inspiration, my light, my heart and soul," he said, "The love of my life."
In 1967, the Maggios moved to Wellington Road.
All her life, Mrs. Maggio cared ceaselessly for her family. Her son John said that while he and his brothers were young, their mother "maintained the busy home: cooking, canning, baking, cleaning, ironing, paying the bills, helping with homework and shuttling the boys to piano lessons and sporting events."
At the same time, Mrs. Maggio also cared for her father, driving him to frequent physical therapy sessions and also taking him to visit friends in his old neighborhood, Buffalo's West Side. Later, she stepped in to care for her mother and her older brother, John Sole, when their health declined.
When her sons were in school, Mrs. Maggio returned to work, taking a job in 1981 in the Erie County Pistol Permit office, then working for American Greetings. In 1985 she began work at Canisius College as executive assistant to the vice president for academic affairs. She remained there until she retired in 1996.
In that post, Mrs. Maggio was able to immerse herself in the college experience she had never had. She "loved the campus environment," her son John said, and eagerly took classes in Italian and violin, an instrument she always loved. She was playing the violin until her final illness.
Passionate about reading, Mrs. Maggio joined several campus book clubs.
"She rejoiced when Kindle was invented," her husband said.
In the mid-1990s, Mrs. Maggio's husband, an avid golfer, introduced her to Marion Mingle, a member of the Delaware Women’s Golf Club. The two women became fast friends and Mrs. Maggio became active in the league, serving as president, organizing several tournaments and winning a league championship. A natural athlete, she was active in three different golf leagues in her final years.
In the off-season, Mrs. Maggio also participated in the Golfers' Bowling League, where she was league champion from 2012 to 2015.
"We always felt that ours was a marriage made in heaven,” William C. Maggio said. "We were so blessed to have four outstanding sons. Carol taught me everything – patience, forgiveness and love."
Besides her husband of 60 years, Mrs. Maggio is survived by four sons, William J., Burt A., Joseph C. and John P.; a brother, Joseph Sole; and eight grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 2 p.m. June 26 in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 1395 Hertel Ave.