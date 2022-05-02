Carmen M. Cipolla, 69, manager for local cable TV companies

Oct. 5, 1952 – April 25, 2022

Carmen M. Cipolla, of Sanborn, a retired manager for Buffalo-area cable television companies, died April 25. He was 69.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a 1970 graduate of Niagara-Wheatfield High School, where he played on the football team, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from Niagara University.

Mr. Cipolla worked for 37 years in cable television, retiring after serving as director of operations for Adelphia and Time Warner Cable in Buffalo.

He was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and served on the church’s school board. He also was a board member of Artpark and Company.

A former volunteer firefighter with the Sanborn Fire Company, he also was a longtime member of the Cristoforo Colombo Society in Niagara Falls.

He and the former Virginia Lizardo were married April 22, 1978, in the Assembly of God Church in Lewiston.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Vanessa Alaimo; a brother, Joseph; a sister, Joanna Krawczyk; and two grandchildren.

Services were held April 30 in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 6630 Luther St., Niagara Falls.

