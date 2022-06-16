Carmen A. Vacco, 94, small town farmer who became influential political leader

March 12, 1928 – June 15, 2022

Carmen A. Vacco was a humble, small town farmer who never forgot his roots, even after he became a powerful and widely respected leader of Erie County’s Republican Party.

Mr. Vacco, 94, of Brant, died on Wednesday, after a nearly 80-year career in farming, and after decades as a trusted political adviser to senators, congressmen, governors and other office holders.

Mr. Vacco died under hospice care in the home where he had lived since 1954. Colleagues described him as an old school politician who made many friends, but rarely made enemies.

“He was one of the finest individuals I’ve ever known or worked with,” said Thomas M. Reynolds, a former congressman and party leader who knew Mr. Vacco more than 45 years.

“He became a powerful figure in our party, but he was always a soft-spoken guy, never mean-spirited. Carmen was all about common sense, experience and rational thinking about where our party should be headed.”

Mr. Vacco was the father of Buffalo attorney Dennis C. Vacco, who served in the past as the attorney general of New York state and as U.S. attorney for Western New York.

Born in Buffalo, Carmen Vacco moved with his family at age 12 to Brant in southern Erie County. There, he learned how to grow beans, strawberries, tomatoes, cabbage, corn, pumpkins and other crops at the farm that his father, Donato, had established in 1939, during the Great Depression.

A graduate of North Collins High School, Mr. Vacco loved working the land, but also took a strong interest in the business of farming.

“He always felt that the farmer was the most important and underappreciated cog in America’s food supply chain,” Dennis Vacco said. “He belonged to many farming organizations and always tried to make things better for farmers.”

Vacco Farms steadily expanded under the leadership of Donato Vacco – who died picking tomatoes at age 76 – and two of his sons, Carmen and the late Vito Vacco.

Over five decades, the farm grew from 100 acres to more than 2,000 acres at one point, and Vacco Farms became a top supplier of grapes to Welch’s, one of the nation’s most prolific producers of juice and other grape products.

Mr. Vacco also sold John Deere farm equipment for a time, and in the 1950s, he was one of the leaders of a group of farmers who formed a partnership called the Growers and Packers Cooperative, or Gro-Pak.

Under Mr. Vacco’s leadership, the Vacco family also established a Florida operation that grew cherry tomatoes.

In the 1950s, Mr. Vacco began getting involved in GOP politics because he was “a civic-minded guy who wanted to give back to his community,” Dennis Vacco said.

In 1978, he became Republican chairman in the Town of Brant, which led to a position as the chairman of the Southtowns Republican Chairmen Association.

In the early 1980s, he was elected vice chairman of the Erie County GOP, an influential position he held until 2018.

Mr. Vacco never ran for office or requested any government job, his family said, but he was thrilled when his lawyer son succeeded in the world of government service.

“When Dennis was named as U.S. attorney in 1988 and was elected as state attorney general in 1994, you never saw a prouder father than Carmen Vacco,” Reynolds recalled.

Mr. Vacco stayed active in his family’s business and in the GOP until the death in 2018 of the former Mildred DeMeo, his wife of 70 years.

“Dad was 19 years old and my mom was 18 when they married in 1947,” Dennis Vacco said.

A devout Catholic, Mr. Vacco was an active long-time member of Holy Spirit Church in North Collins.

He also enjoyed rooting for the Buffalo Bills, “but the three interests that dominated his life were his family, his business and politics. He was totally devoted to his grandsons.”

Mr. Vacco is also survived by a daughter, Dianna; a sister, Mary Jane Watson; a brother, Daniel; two grandsons and a great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 in Holy Spirit Church, 2017 Halley Road, North Collins.

