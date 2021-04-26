Carmella McMeekin, longtime lab technician active in former Prince of Peace Church

April 28, 1926 – April 23, 2021

Carmella McMeekin, a Niagara Falls native who worked as a lab technician at several plants in the city, died Friday in Elderwood at Wheatfield. She was 94.

The former Carmella Belli was born in Niagara Falls to the late Francesco Belli and Luigina (Ianero) Belli. She grew up in Niagara Falls and attended local schools.

In September 1944, she married Robert McMeekin. The couple lived in Jamaica, Queens, while Mr. McMeekin was stationed there while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

After returning to Niagara Falls in 1945, Mrs. McMeekin worked as a lab technician at several plants in the city, including Oldbury Chemical Co. and Hooker Chemical Co. She later worked at Viatran Corp. on Grand Island before retiring in 1993.

She was a longtime resident of the LaSalle neighborhood in Niagara Falls. Before moving into Elderwood in 2016, she had been a resident of Wheatfield Towers.

Active in her parish, what was then Prince of Peace Church, she served as the head of its CCD program for several years in the 1970s and early 1980s and volunteered in its Home School Association. In 1975, she received a lay award from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.