Carl R. Bess, 83, high school sports standout who excelled in union leadership

Aug. 5, 1939 – Nov. 19, 2022

Carl R. Bess, considered the greatest running back in Emerson High School history, earned the nickname “Offense King” after leading Harvard Cup schools in rushing in 1956.

He received All-High honors three years running while at Emerson in football and for both the long jump and high jump in track.

After he graduated, he went to work at the Chevrolet Tonawanda Engine Plant and made a name for himself in the United Auto Workers.

“He had the gift of gab and was a captain with his high school football team. He was definitely a leader,” his son, Eric, said of Mr. Bess, who died Nov. 19 after a short illness.

Mr. Bess took the same affable, direct approach to his career as he did in athletics, his son said. He coached hundreds of kids in youth football, baseball and basketball programs in Buffalo during the 1960s and ’70s, excelled in men’s softball and became so successful in his union duties that he became an upstate New York union leader in the two decades before his retirement in 2000.

“He could be real crisp and to the point,” his son said. “He could hurt your feelings, but it would be true … and he was a jokester.”

Mr. Bess was born in Buffalo and grew up on the East Side as the second youngest of four siblings.

His speed and leaping ability allowed him to lead Harvard Cup schools in rushing as a sophomore. One of his cleats was bronzed for the Buffalo Evening News All-High Athletics ceremony in 1957.

Mr. Bess was a postal worker before he got a job in 1960 on the production line at the Chevy Engine Plant. The same year, he married his wife, the former Geri Fikes.

He quickly became a union rep for UAW Local 1173 and took on leadership roles in the local union before he became a UAW Region 9 international representative in 1978. He and his wife moved to Syracuse so he could take the union job. His wife became a nurse in the city.

Mr. Bess took his union duties seriously.

“He would get his members out of jams,” his son said. “He was the go-to guy. But he would let them have it if they were wrong. If it was wrong, it was wrong.”

Eric Bess described his parents as very social, with a large circle of friends. Both moved back to Buffalo in 2000, after they retired.

Mr. Bess had his share of admirers because of his athletic successes, business acumen and leadership role in the Black community. He appreciated the many awards he received for his career achievements, mostly in the decade before and after his retirement, his son said. They included the Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the WNY Region 9 Civil Rights Committee, the UAW Solidarity Award and the Black Achievers Award from 1490 Enterprises Inc.

In 2002, he was one of 48 inaugural members of the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame. Five years later, he was inducted into the Buffalo Inner City Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the Track and the Field Classic Committee Hall of Fame.

Mr. Bess took the accolades in stride, but was proud of his heritage long before holidays officially honored Black leaders.

“When I was a kid, I couldn't go to school on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday,” said his son, who came of age in the 1960s and ’70s.

Mr. Bess enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as following the Buffalo Bills and watching and talking about sports with his son and nephews.

Mr. Best and his wife son, Ivan, 40, in June 2004 after a short illness. Geri Best died in 2012. Survivors include Eric Bess, his daughter-in-law, Michelle Bess, two granddaughters, a great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Agape AME Church, 224 Northland Ave. A memorial service follows at noon. Interment will be in Forest Lawn.