Feb. 26, 1971 – May 31, 2023

Cameron D. "Cam" Baird, a member of a prominent Buffalo family who was revered as an English teacher and coach in the Baltimore area, died unexpectedly May 31 in Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, Md. He was 52.

Cameron Dugan Baird was the great-grandson of industrialist Frank B. Baird, a prime mover in construction of the Peace Bridge, and the grandson of Cameron Baird, also an industrialist, who was the first chairman of the Music Department at the University at Buffalo.

The son of Brent Baird, an investment banker, and Ansie Baird, a poet, he attended the Park School, Elmwood Franklin School and was a 1989 graduate of Nichols School.

He played varsity football at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., where he earned a bachelor's degree in English literature in 1993.

He taught English at a private school in Newport News, Va., while completing a master's degree in literature at Johns Hopkins University and began teaching in the upper school at St. Paul's School for Boys in 1998. He also coached varsity and junior varsity soccer and football.

He served as the school’s Price Chair for English from 2004 to 2007, was an adviser to the school’s literary magazine and, in 2010, was awarded the school’s Alec Schweizer ’98 Award for Advancement of Teaching and Coaching.

Asked in a school publication why he enjoyed teaching, he said: “It wasn’t until my own senior year in high school that I discovered the importance of maintaining strong relationships with teachers. We have great kids here, and I want them to ‘get it’ a bit earlier than I did.”

He built those relationships in many ways. A lover of Shakespeare, one of his annual lessons was a mock trial of Macbeth, for which tenth graders prepared and delivered arguments for the prosecution and defense.

He was a co-leader and organizer of the annual two-day junior retreat, which many students consider their most valuable experience at the school.

In a tribute following his death, leadership at the school wrote that he was “always seeking to bring people together through sports or the arts – whether organizing a Turkey Bowl to raise scholarship funds for St. Paul’s students, playing goalie in the annual faculty-student hockey game, inviting guest authors to campus, hosting a special performance of the Maryland Opera in the chapel, or even gathering colleagues for weekend outings and concerts.”

Also a dog lover, he was a stalwart fan of the Buffalo Bills.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sarah Platman Baird, a life coach; a son, Ollivander “Ollie” J.; a daughter, Charlotte A. Baird; his parents, Brent and Ansie Baird; and three sisters, Cynthia Stark, Sarah M. Baird and Bridget Baird.

A memorial service will be held Saturday in the chapel at St. Paul's School for Boys, Brooklandville, Md.