Calvin W. Wilkins, 81, retired auto worker, pillar in his church

Feb. 24, 1941 – Aug. 31, 2022

Calvin William Wilkins, of Buffalo, a retired auto worker and a pillar of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, died Aug. 31 after a period of declining health. He was 81.

Born in Polk County, N.C., near the South Carolina state line, he was one of six children. In high school, he drove a bus to take youngsters to school, then went to class himself. After school, he picked up tree saplings in the bus and helped his father plant trees on the family farm.

After graduating from high school, he took a suitcase and a small amount of cash and rode a train to Washington, D.C., intending to stay with an aunt and an older sister. Instead of getting off, however, he continued on to Buffalo. He was a hospital orderly, then got a job at the Ford plant when he was 19.

Starting out as a production worker, he attended Erie Community College for skilled trades and became a tool and die maker. He retired in 1998.

He first was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he became a deacon and met his wife, the former Barbara Fields. They were married Feb. 19, 1966.

Then Mr. Wilkins was instrumental in founding First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in 1972 and was a church leader for many years.

He was chairman of the Deacon Board, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, Vacation Bible School teacher, Baptist Training Union instructor, trustee, a Laymen and Men's Ministry member and a member of the Kingdom Works Committee and the Building Committee.

Known for always lending a helping hand and offering encouraging words, he also was ready with advice and jokes and began family dinners with lengthy prayers.

He enjoyed gardening at home and at the church, taking long bicycle rides with his grandchildren, talking about cars, attending family reunions, singing and collecting Gospel music recordings.

He and his wife provided a home for numerous foster children. A substitute teacher in Buffalo schools, she died in 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Calvina; a son, Pierre; a sister, Annette Doggett; a brother, Spencer; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William St.