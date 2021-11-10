Bruce R. Hammond, 82, former Canisius College professor, business consultant

Oct. 26, 1938 – Oct. 1, 2021
Bruce R. Hammond, a former Canisius College professor and business consultant, died Oct. 1 in the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., after a period of declining health. He was 82.
Born in Buffalo, the second of five children, he was a 1956 graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where he ran on the track team, played varsity football and served on the Student Council.
Mr. Hammond joined with other students from Hutch Tech and Lafayette High School to form a doo-wop harmony group, the Playboys. They had brief local success with a single, “Why Do I Love You, Why Do I Care,” then regrouped as the Graduates, reaching No. 74 on the Billboard charts with another single, “The Ballad of a Girl and Boy” in 1959.
Bob Paxon, writing on his Western New York music website, wfm.ny, noted “they received the then-astronomical sum of $1,500 for a show at Rochester’s War Memorial Auditorium. With no real management, member Bruce Hammond handled the money and they all got paid.”
Mr. Hammond then enlisted in the Army and became a cook. As a mess sergeant, he oversaw field commissaries. Returning from service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Fredonia and taught high school in Buffalo. He went on to earn a master’s degree from Canisius College and a doctorate from the University at Buffalo.
He was a professor of business and communications at Canisius College, then moved to Florida in 1984.
“He had a love for the city of St. Augustine,” his daughter, Vanessa Hlavaty, said.
Mr. Hammond taught business and communication at Jacksonville University, then moved to Wesley Chapel, near Tampa.
There, he served as a business consultant for two Tampa companies, Kaset International, which specializes in customer service training programs, and Achieve Global, which provides leadership training. Also an independent consultant for many years, he joined the faculty of St. Leo University near Tampa, where he chaired the Department of Communication Management and Health Care Administration. He retired in 2013.
A philanthropist who directed his assistance to animal charities and the homeless, Mr. Hammond sat on the boards of many organizations, including the South Shore Symphony Orchestra in Tampa, Fla., where June Hammond, his former wife, is music director.
His hobbies included painting and writing. He authored a guidebook, “Winning the Job Interview Game: New Strategies for Getting Hired,” in 1990 and self-published two novels, “Grant Street,” set in the neighborhood where he grew up, and “Liam.”
In addition to his daughter, survivors include a son, John; a brother, David; two sisters, Lynne Manning and Bonnie LaRotonda; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at noon Nov. 13 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, following visitation at 10 a.m.