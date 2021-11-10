Bruce R. Hammond, 82, former Canisius College professor, business consultant

Oct. 26, 1938 – Oct. 1, 2021

Bruce R. Hammond, a former Canisius College professor and business consultant, died Oct. 1 in the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., after a period of declining health. He was 82.

Born in Buffalo, the second of five children, he was a 1956 graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where he ran on the track team, played varsity football and served on the Student Council.

Mr. Hammond joined with other students from Hutch Tech and Lafayette High School to form a doo-wop harmony group, the Playboys. They had brief local success with a single, “Why Do I Love You, Why Do I Care,” then regrouped as the Graduates, reaching No. 74 on the Billboard charts with another single, “The Ballad of a Girl and Boy” in 1959.

Bob Paxon, writing on his Western New York music website, wfm.ny, noted “they received the then-astronomical sum of $1,500 for a show at Rochester’s War Memorial Auditorium. With no real management, member Bruce Hammond handled the money and they all got paid.”