Bruce I. Sanders, 73, retired spokesman for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, active in sister cities groups

June 13, 1948 – Oct. 20, 2021
Bruce I. Sanders, retired chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo, died Oct. 20 in his home in the Elmwood Village after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
Born in Brooklyn, an only child, Bruce Ira Sanders graduated cum laude from the University at Buffalo in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in classics and political science. He took graduate courses in New York City and worked briefly on Wall Street and for the administration of Mayor John Lindsay, then returned to Buffalo.
He and Nancy Ann Pokrasky met as students in the Rathskeller, the student bar in the basement of UB’s student union. They were married twice in 1972 – in a Catholic ceremony in Buffalo and a Jewish ceremony in New York City.
He began working for the Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo in 1974 as a budget analyst, later becoming a management analysis officer. Named spokesman for the Buffalo District in 2005, he served for 11 years before retiring.
“He loved that job, dealing with officials,” his wife said. “He was a great guy with speeches. He wrote a lot of speeches for people.”
Mr. Sanders, who spoke French and German, was long active with international exchange programs, first hosting foreign students in his home and then as a leader in two of Buffalo’s sister cities organizations.
As president of the Buffalo-Tver Sister Cities group in the 1990s, he arranged hospitality, tours and meetings with local leaders for visiting delegations from the Russian city. Later he played a prominent role with the Buffalo-Lille Association, which promotes visits and other collaborations with Buffalo’s sister city in France. He served on the board of directors and was in charge of public relations.
“We had so many people stay with us, or live with us for significant periods of time, mostly from Lille,” his wife said.
He and his family also traveled extensively in Europe, visiting Buffalo’s sister cities in France, Belgium, Germany and other nations.
In recent years, he was a volunteer literacy teacher at Read to Succeed Buffalo, reading to second-grade students, many of them immigrants at West Hertel Academy.
“During the past year, it was by Zoom,” his wife said.
An Elmwood Village resident since 1977, he was known as the Mayor of Bidwell Parkway, his wife said. He initiated a Friends of Bidwell Parkway group online and was active with the Elmwood Village Association, helping to start the Porchfest concerts and opening his own porch to musical performances.
He was an avid genealogy researcher, tracing ancestry for his family and others. He was the administrator of the Remembering the Righteous Among the Nations website, collecting and writing biographies of people who had helped Jews during the Holocaust.
He also enjoyed photography, taking road trips and camping.
“He had a very stern demeanor,” his wife said, “but if you knew him, he was a funny guy. He loved to tell bad jokes.”
In addition to his wife, a retired television news manager and member of the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame, survivors include two sons, Joshua and Samuel.
Visitation Tuesday in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave., will be followed by services at 7 p.m.