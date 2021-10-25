Bruce I. Sanders, 73, retired spokesman for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, active in sister cities groups

As president of the Buffalo-Tver Sister Cities group in the 1990s, he arranged hospitality, tours and meetings with local leaders for visiting delegations from the Russian city. Later he played a prominent role with the Buffalo-Lille Association, which promotes visits and other collaborations with Buffalo’s sister city in France. He served on the board of directors and was in charge of public relations.

“We had so many people stay with us, or live with us for significant periods of time, mostly from Lille,” his wife said.

He and his family also traveled extensively in Europe, visiting Buffalo’s sister cities in France, Belgium, Germany and other nations.

In recent years, he was a volunteer literacy teacher at Read to Succeed Buffalo, reading to second-grade students, many of them immigrants at West Hertel Academy.

“During the past year, it was by Zoom,” his wife said.

An Elmwood Village resident since 1977, he was known as the Mayor of Bidwell Parkway, his wife said. He initiated a Friends of Bidwell Parkway group online and was active with the Elmwood Village Association, helping to start the Porchfest concerts and opening his own porch to musical performances.