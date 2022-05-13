Bruce F. Herman, 77, a man who loved flowers

Oct. 15, 1944 – May 5, 2022

Bruce F. Herman was a man who truly appreciated the wonders of nature.

He loved plants, animals and fish, and had a special affinity for the several hundred hostas, irises, lilies, tulips and other plants that decorated the four large, bountiful gardens at his North Tonawanda home.

There was nothing that delighted Herman more than enthusiastically welcoming visitors into his gardens and sharing tips about watering, weeding, feeding and other techniques he had learned in nearly six decades of gardening.

Herman enjoyed taking care of two fish ponds on his property. And he could go on for hours about the joys of finding unusual rocks and using them to spice up any garden.

“A beautiful rock adds an element of interest,” Herman would tell aspiring gardeners. “And you’ll never have to water it.”

Herman, an Army veteran and a retired student monitor in the Niagara Wheatfield School District, died on May 5 in DeGraff Memorial Hospital. His death followed a short illness. He was 77.

“He worked on his gardens two or three hours a day, sometimes much longer,” recalled his wife, Marie. “The Alpine rock garden in front of the house was his favorite. Bruce loved it when people would stop to look at it. He’d tell them, ‘Come on into the backyard, and let me show you what else we have!’ ”

A member of two gardening clubs, Herman enjoyed offering helpful hints to others and leading tours of his gardens.

He also volunteered his time taking care of plants at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden and at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda.

A North Tonawanda native who graduated from North Tonawanda High School, Herman joined the Army in 1967 and spent most of his military career serving at a base in Germany. He received his honorable discharge in 1969.

He then began working at the Columbus McKinnon product development center in the City of Tonawanda, where an office romance led to his 1972 wedding to the former Marie Grzebinski.

“Our first date was New Year’s Eve of 1971,” Marie Herman recalled.

He later worked for several local nurseries, but in 1997, Herman made a career change, taking a job as a hall monitor in the Niagara Wheatfield School District. He worked at the district’s middle and high school until his retirement in 2015.

Herman enjoyed fishing, reading, and attending oldies rock-and-roll concerts. He was an avid rooter of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

But his wife said Herman was “totally fascinated” with gardening, an interest that he and his younger brother, Richard, inherited from their late mother, Elizabeth Herman.

Herman loved traveling to botanical gardens and nurseries, always searching for new varieties of plants to add to the two gardens he nurtured for 25 years.

He sometimes taught gardening classes in the continuing education program at Niagara Wheatfield, including a popular course on growing carnivorous plants.

Herman learned how to cross-pollinate plants, creating dozens of new hybrids in his day lily garden.

He would sometimes continue working in the garden well past nightfall.

“He loved it so much I had to call him to come inside, like a little boy who was out playing,” his wife said.

Several friends and family members have volunteered to help her care for the gardens her husband left behind.

Herman was an active member of the Western New York Hosta Society and the Buffalo Area Day Lily Society.

His wife said Herman was proud of his handiwork but also humble, saying no gardener can succeed without God’s help.

She said a sign posted on Herman’s backyard fence summed up his philosophy about his favorite hobby.

“The love of gardening is a seed that, once planted, never dies,” the sign reads.

In addition to his wife and brother, Herman is survived by another brother, Douglas.

A memorial service was held on May 9.

