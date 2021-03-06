Bruce Adams, a stalwart in the Buffalo arts community, dies

Aug. 19, 1952 – March 5, 2021
For roughly four decades, Bruce Adams was a stalwart in the Buffalo arts community, creating conceptual paintings that challenged his audiences.
He also educated subsequent generations of artists at both the secondary public school and college level, and many of whom would go on to not only create their own works, but train others.
His work was included in exhibitions both locally and internationally and is part of the collections of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Burchfield Penney Art Center and the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, among other institutions.
Beyond art, he had an immense range of interests, from philosophy to music, magic and fencing.
“His community presence was nearly ubiquitous,” said artist and Buffalo News art critic emeritus Richard Huntington, who shared a studio with Mr. Adams for 25 years.
He was a frequent lecturer on Buffalo artists and other topics and contributed magazine columns to the Skeptical Inquirer and Buffalo Spree. He also was a contributing art reviewer for The Buffalo News from 2001 to 2004.
Mr. Adams died Friday after living and working with cancer since last October, according to a posting on the Facebook page of Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center. He was 68.
Born in Buffalo, the son of a fabricator at Linde Air Products, he was the oldest of six children. His father was a fabricator at Linde Air Products and his mother worked at Sattler’s in the Boulevard Mall.
He grew up in Amherst and, while attending Sweet Home High School, he met Renee Rapp at junior prom on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They were married Oct. 14, 1977.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Buffalo State in 1976 and went on to complete a master’s in art education there in 1982.
He began teaching at Tonawanda High School in 1979. In 2000, he was honored as New York State Art Teacher of the Year by the National Art Education Association. After retiring in 2009, he was an adjunct lecturer in fine arts at Buffalo State until 2019.
Mr. Adams, who won numerous awards for his art, had a close association with Hallwalls that spanned decades.
“He goes back with Hallwalls, I would say, close to 40 years,” said Edmund Cardoni, executive director of Hallwalls.
Mr. Adams created the Arts Advisory Commission at Hallwalls, served on the board of the arts organization for about 12 years and was board president “for a couple of consecutive terms,” Cardoni said.
Long after he left the board of directors, he remained involved with Hallwalls, especially when it came to fundraising events for the art institution, including participating in the semiannual drawing rallies that it has held twice a year, since 2012.
“We were afraid he wasn’t going to be able to participate in this year’s (event), because he wasn’t doing too well, but he actually was able to participate in the one that we just did in early February,” Cardoni said.
That meant Mr. Adams was able to contribute one of his drawings.
“The whole concept of the drawing rallies is the artists have to make a drawing in 45 minutes. Usually, we do that live in Asbury Hall, but we’ve been doing that via Zoom. ... That turned out, sadly, to be the last artwork he ever made, and that was to benefit Hallwalls,” said Cardoni.
He was famous for his provocative installations at “Artists and Models Affair,” an annual Hallwalls’ art and performance event. He also won praise for his pond and garden, which were part of the Buffalo Garden Walk.
Mr. Adams told Buffalo Spree in 2012 that, although he took a wide range of art courses at Buffalo State, it was his involvement in the local arts community, especially with Hallwalls, which was “where I either learned what I needed to know, or where I discovered what I didn’t know, and then I went out on my own and learned it.”
Michael Parks, a retired Buffalo State professor who also served as chairman of the Art Education Department, said his association with Mr. Adams stretches back to the artist’s days when he was still earning his teaching degree at the college.
“When I first met him, he was a magician doing magic shows at events, and he was really, really good. He was a very entertaining performer which, I guess, carries over to some extent into the visual arts, as well,” Parks said.
“There are some of his high school students from 10 or 15 years ago who ended up going to art school and are practicing artists right now. He curated a show featuring four or five of his former students,” said Parks.
“He participated in the painting of murals in the Cobblestone District and Elmwood Village,” Huntington said, “and contributed work to important public sculpture projects like Herd About Buffalo and Art On Wheels, the latter in cooperation with his students. His in-depth lectures on individual Buffalo artists brought their work to broader public awareness.”
Sandra Firmin, director and chief curator of the Art Museum at the University of Colorado in Boulder, organized an exhibition of Adams’ work when she was director of the University at Buffalo Art Museum.
“Bruce was one of the first people I met,” said Firmin, who had moved to Buffalo from her native Colorado after graduate school.
“He was a stalwart. Bruce did not miss any exhibition. He was so committed to Buffalo and to the art scene from the 1970s era onward,” Firmin said.
“He would be hard to miss. I mean, he stood really tall. It was impossible not to see him. He was kind. He was curious and he valued the network he was a part of in the Buffalo art community. He knit Buffalo and the art world together,” she said.
Firmin described Adams as an amazing artist.
“His skill alone, his figurative ability of painting portraiture and painting people was incredible, but he also had this real sense of conceptual art in the different series that he produced,” Firmin said.
“He would get interested in certain themes and certain ways of portraying his subject matter, and just go with it and kind of create a very cohesive body of work.”
One of his most impressive series, she recalled, was an exhibition called “Paintings of Pictures of People With Paintings” that Firmin described as “a semi-photorealist” look at people in galleries looking at artworks and paintings that Adams first photographed and then turned into paintings in which he would include only the human subjects observing the painting that was being observed by them. The rest of the canvas would be white space.
“But, really, the white part, what looks like emptiness or blank space is really beautiful, intricate layers of white paint that are gorgeous, in and of themselves,” said Cardoni.
Cardoni described much of Mr. Adams’ work as being loose and impressionistic, but he was also capable of doing sophisticated reproductions of works by the masters, like Rembrandt.
“He could have done much more conventional and realistic paintings. He could really paint anything, but he was much more interested in the concept of using his skill and his training in the service of ideas that were really conceptual,” Cardoni said.
“One of his great strengths as a painter was the ability to put down with imposing accuracy highly complex imagery,” Huntington said. “His paintings could be wildly dramatic and also tongue-in-cheek. In a kind of humorous anachronism, he would show an ancient deity or a mythological figure alongside an automobile, using a cellphone or taking advantage of some piece of modern scientific equipment.”
In addition to his wife, a retired loan underwriter at M&T Bank, survivors include two sons, Garrett and Aidan; a brother, David; four sisters, Marcia Davis, Charleen Boorman, Cynthia Adams and Sandy Walbesser; and a grandchild.
A small exhibition in tribute to Mr. Adams will open from 5 to 9 p.m. next Saturday in Hallwalls and continue on display during gallery hours through April 16.
Hallwalls notes on its website that it will continue to hold retrospective exhibitions of his art over the next year and a half.