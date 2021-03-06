Bruce Adams, a stalwart in the Buffalo arts community, dies

“We were afraid he wasn’t going to be able to participate in this year’s (event), because he wasn’t doing too well, but he actually was able to participate in the one that we just did in early February,” Cardoni said.

That meant Mr. Adams was able to contribute one of his drawings.

“The whole concept of the drawing rallies is the artists have to make a drawing in 45 minutes. Usually, we do that live in Asbury Hall, but we’ve been doing that via Zoom. ... That turned out, sadly, to be the last artwork he ever made, and that was to benefit Hallwalls,” said Cardoni.

He was famous for his provocative installations at “Artists and Models Affair,” an annual Hallwalls’ art and performance event. He also won praise for his pond and garden, which were part of the Buffalo Garden Walk.

Mr. Adams told Buffalo Spree in 2012 that, although he took a wide range of art courses at Buffalo State, it was his involvement in the local arts community, especially with Hallwalls, which was “where I either learned what I needed to know, or where I discovered what I didn’t know, and then I went out on my own and learned it.”