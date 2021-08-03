Brother Nolasco Grace, 94, Brother of Mercy known for his 'warm heart'

June 12, 1927 – July 31, 2021

In his 94 years, Brother Nolasco Grace was an engineering clerk, a corporal in the U.S. Army, a health sciences librarian, a student of theology, philosophy and nursing, and a coordinator of communications, physical therapy, education and safety.

But most of all, Brother Grace was recalled for his "warm heart" and smile.

Brother Grace died Saturday in the Provincial Residence of the Brothers of Mercy in Clarence, where he had lived for years.

His fellow Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians gathered in June to celebrate his 60 years of service to the community. Remarks published at the time said, "Brother Nolasco can always be found bearing a smile and a kind word. His warm heart and dedicated service have been such a blessing to the Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus and the Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians Community."

Brother Grace was born Wilson Grace in Roberts, Ga., to Velma Daniels and Clayton Grace.

He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta in 1947, then studied English and secondary education for three years at Clark College in Atlanta.