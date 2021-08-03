Brother Nolasco Grace, 94, Brother of Mercy known for his 'warm heart'

June 12, 1927 – July 31, 2021
In his 94 years, Brother Nolasco Grace was an engineering clerk, a corporal in the U.S. Army, a health sciences librarian, a student of theology, philosophy and nursing, and a coordinator of communications, physical therapy, education and safety.
But most of all, Brother Grace was recalled for his "warm heart" and smile.
Brother Grace died Saturday in the Provincial Residence of the Brothers of Mercy in Clarence, where he had lived for years.
His fellow Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians gathered in June to celebrate his 60 years of service to the community. Remarks published at the time said, "Brother Nolasco can always be found bearing a smile and a kind word. His warm heart and dedicated service have been such a blessing to the Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus and the Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians Community."
Brother Grace was born Wilson Grace in Roberts, Ga., to Velma Daniels and Clayton Grace.
He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta in 1947, then studied English and secondary education for three years at Clark College in Atlanta.
Brother Grace went to work as an engineering clerk in Detroit for six months before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. After basic training, he was assigned as chief ordnance clerk for the 26th Infantry Division of the First Division, The Big Red One, in Germany. He later became a records specialist and was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955.
The same year, Brother Grace converted to Roman Catholicism and, according to his biography, soon realized he had a religious vocation. He began service with the Mercedarian Fathers in 1956, and studied scholastic theology and philosophy in Our Lady of Mercy Seminary in LeRoy.
After joining the Brothers of Mercy in 1959, Brother Grace moved to Clarence, where he worked and was trained in the heath care mission of the brothers.
In the 1960s, he served as personal secretary to the leader of the Brothers of Mercy's North American Province, coordinated communications in the retirement hotel for the brothers in Kansas City, Mo., studied nursing for a year at St. Gregory College in Shawnee, Okla., and returned to Clarence, where he worked as coordinator of the physical therapy department.
In the early 1970s, he again worked in the Provincial offices as director of formation education, then as director of vocations and admissions for both the Western New York and Kansas City communities.
From 1973 to 1976, Brother Grace worked at the Brothers of Mercy extended care facility in Kansas City, where he supervised chaplaincy, in-service education and receptionists, and directed the fire and safety committee.
In 1976, he returned to the Brothers of Mercy in Clarence, working as a health sciences librarian and later communications coordinator.
After retiring as the telecommunications administrator for the healthcare facilities on the Brothers of Mercy Clarence campus, Brother Grace "spent much of his time in prayer for others. he visited employees and residents at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehab Center, as well as Sacred Heart Home," according to the article written on his anniversary.
In his younger days, Brother Grace enjoyed swimming and playing baseball. In addition to his military posting in Germany, he visited France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and his fellow Brothers of Mercy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Brothers of Mercy Center, 4526 Ransom Road, Clarence.