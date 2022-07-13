Brenda C. Desmond, 72, Buffalo-born attorney who assisted people in need in Montana

May 31, 1950 – June 20, 2022

Brenda C. Desmond, a Buffalo-born attorney who devoted her career to providing legal aid in Montana to native tribes, veterans and people in need, died June 20 in South St. Paul, Minn., where she was undergoing treatment for brain cancer. She was 72.

The third of five children, she was the daughter of attorney Edward Desmond and the niece of Judge Charles S. Desmond. Growing up in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood, she spent summers at her family's country house in Eden, attended St. Mark School and was a 1968 graduate of the former St. Mary Seminary, which her mother attended.

She studied for two years at Fordham University and, after visiting her older sister Maura during her semester in Belgium, completed a bachelor's degree in philosophy at Katholieke University Leuven in Belgium.

After graduating from the University at Buffalo Law School, she became a VISTA volunteer and was sent to Anchorage, Alaska, where she worked for Alaska Legal Services. In 1978, she went to Montana as an adviser to the Crow Tribal Court, then was a staff attorney for Montana Legal Services in Helena. She worked for the Montana Legislative Council from 1982 to 1986, where she staffed the Committee on Indian Affairs.

Joining the faculty of the University of Montana Law School in Missoula in 1985, she taught until 1994 and was a supervising attorney in the Indian Law Clinic.

Ms. Desmond served as a standing master in Montana's Fourth Judicial District Court from 1994 to 2020, assisting veterans, families in need and people with mental health and substance abuse problems.

She helped found the Missoula Co-Occurring Treatment Court, formerly the Missoula Mental Health Court. She also led the establishment of Montana's first Veterans Treatment Court in 2011, presiding there until she retired in 2020.

She continued to serve Montana's native peoples throughout her career. From 1997 to 2003, she was an associate justice of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Court of Appeals.

Beginning in 2006, she was chief justice of the Fort Peck Tribes Court of Appeals, later serving as an associate justice. She joined the CSKT tribal public defender’s office in 2020 as a family defense attorney, serving until her cancer diagnosis last year.

An avid runner, in her 60s she completed several full marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. She practiced making her speeches more conversational at early morning meetings of Toastmasters International, sang in the Sweet Adelines, played in a bell choir in the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula and was co-president of the League of Women Voters in Missoula.

For her grandchildren and grand-nieces, she held an annual summer Grandma Camp with matching T-shirts, pottery painting, horseback riding, sheep herding and humorous stories about her childhood and her sons.

Survivors include three brothers, Michael, Stewart and Robert; two sons, Ben Desmond Kappelman and Erik Desmond Kappelman; and five grandchildren. Her sister Maura died in 2020.

A celebration of her life was held July 9 in Missoula. Burial will be held in October in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Oregon.