Bob Leighton, 81, shop owner who changed the way Western New York appreciates wines

Dec. 1, 1940 – Oct. 2, 2022

Blue Nun, Riunite and Lancer's were the wines of choice in 1969 when Bob Leighton bought Brighton Liquors in the Town of Tonawanda. He changed all that.

Already favored with a knack for assessing wine, he was inspired to seek out new vintages to offer in the shop after his parents sent home cases of wine they acquired at every stop on a Mediterranean cruise.

"He was hooked," Bunny, his wife of 58 years, said. "He looked into distributors to find out how he could get it."

Instrumental in importing Italian wines to the U.S. in the 1970s, he made frequent trips to Italy, France and other parts of Europe to visit vineyards and wineries for 30 years.

The Italian government honored him with an invitation into the Italian Ministry of Agriculture and the Associazione Italiana Sommeliers. In France, he was a member of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Testavin and Le Grand Conseil L'Academie du Vin Compagnon.

Along with Burt Notarius from Premier Wine and Spirits, he changed the way Western New Yorkers appreciate wine, said Kevin LoVullo, host of the "Spiel the Wine" program on WGRZ-TV, who had Mr. Leighton as a regular guest.

"He cleared the path," LoVullo said, "by introducing wines from Italy, France, Argentina, South Africa, from a retail and restaurant standpoint."

He died Oct. 2 under hospice care in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a period of declining health. He was 79.

Born Robert C. Leighton in Buffalo, he was a 1958 graduate of Williamsville High School, now Williamsville South. He attended Albion College in Michigan and earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University at Buffalo.

He began working at the Squire Shop, a men's clothing store in Snyder, while he was in high school, continued there during college and then became manager.

He also started helping out the previous owners of Brighton Liquors in a strip mall on Brighton Road in the evenings. During more than 50 years as owner, he made it a mecca for wine lovers.

"He didn't advertise," his wife said. "People just found out. They came to him."

"It's this modest little shop," LoVullo said. "It was almost like the turn of the century. You walk into there and it was like Old World. He had a lot of Old World wines."

Modest, understated and well-dressed, Mr. Leighton tasted every wine that he displayed in his shop and educated his customers with wine tastings, accompanied by a sheet with his descriptions of the samples.

An advocate of pairing wine with food, he consulted with restaurants locally and out of state on what to serve with their menu items.

His wife said, "Bob would sit on a bench in front of these groups and just start talking, including stories of his travels, and background color of the vineyard owners and wine makers, their philosophies, practices and processes, and usually, the untold stories behind the scenes."

He also advised customers that they didn't need to spend a lot of money to get a fine wine, especially when giving one as a gift.

"It's kind of foolish to overdo by giving expensive wine to a person who doesn't understand what he is receiving," he told Buffalo News food editor Janice Okun in 1998. "Trying to impress someone rather than giving him something he might really enjoy spoils the reason for doing it in the first place."

Mr. Leighton lost his store and his valuable inventory in a fire in 2016, then spent the next two years rebuilding his collection of wines and a new shop that was twice the size of the old one.

After he sold the store to two longtime employees, he continued to visit regularly and offer advice to customers.

He was director for several years of the local chapter of the Paris-based Chaine des Rotisseurs, the oldest gastronomic association in the world; a member of Buffalo Food and Wine and head of the Romulus Wine group. For many years, he also was a state, national and international wine judge.

He was dean of the Saturn Club, a Lions Club president and an active supporter of the Brighton Fire Department, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Kenan Center and several children's organizations concentrating on mental health.

In addition to his wife, the former Caroline "Bunny" Dotterweich, an artist and retired Sweet Home High School art teacher, survivors include a son, Robert T.; a daughter, Patricia Cugno; a sister, Nancy Gunderson; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst.