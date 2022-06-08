Bob Braudis, 77, unconventional Colorado sheriff who spent school years in Buffalo

Nov. 28, 1944 – June 3, 2022

Bob Braudis, the Colorado sheriff who spent his adolescent years in Buffalo and attracted attention worldwide with his unconventional approach to law enforcement, died June 3 in Aspen, Colo., after being stricken ill at home. He was 77.

Despite criticism for his long-standing friendship with controversial gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, Mr. Braudis was elected sheriff of Pitkin County six times. He was so popular that voters eliminated a term limit rule in 2000 so that he could stay in office. He retired in 2010.

A towering figure, standing 6-foot-6 with long hair, he was famous for his laid-back enforcement of drug laws and for his humane treatment of prisoners in the county jail, which he designed himself. One of his most popular innovations was the Tipsy Taxi, which gives drunks free rides home from bars.

“The Tipsy Taxi isn’t a gimmick. It’s a crime-prevention program,” he told British journalist Robert Chalmers in 2009. “There’s not a cent of government money in it. It’s funded by donations. Statistically, the biggest threat to your life in Pitkin County is a drunk in your lane at 5 a.m. at the wheel of a five-ton pickup truck.”

Robert C. Braudis was born in Boston, Mass., of Lithuanian and Irish ancestry, and recounted how as a boy he belonged to a street gang. By the time he was a teen, he was in Buffalo. He graduated in 1962 from Canisius High School. The yearbook noted that his activities included school dramatics and the swimming team and that he lived on Highland Avenue in the city’s Delaware District.

He then attended the University at Buffalo, majoring in philosophy, and married Linda Larkin Kellogg, the great-granddaughter of two historically prominent Buffalo businessmen – Spencer Kellogg and John D. Larkin. He went on to start a career as a business analyst with Dun & Bradstreet in New York City.

“I was part of the movement of my generation, which was anti-war, pro-civil rights, pro-women’s rights – whatever any social justice in the ’60s was,” he says. “I was straining to get out of the corporate rut and into that. So what did I do? I bailed out and moved to Aspen and got stoned. And it was all good.”

He arrived in time to volunteer for Hunter S. Thompson’s upstart campaign for Pitkin County sheriff in 1970. They became fast friends.

Mr. Braudis found work as a ski instructor and bought a condo near one of the ski areas, but when his marriage broke up and the slopes were bare in 1976, he needed to find a way to support himself and his two daughters.

“He basically went from being a hippie to being a dad,” his daughter Stephanie Braudis told Anthony Cotton of the Denver Post in 2010. “Suddenly he had to bring in the money, get a job and be Mr. Mom.”

He was hired as a deputy by Sheriff Dick Kienast, who brought a community-based, non-confrontational approach to policing and attracted officers who shared his philosophy. When Kienast decided to retire in 1986, he asked Mr. Braudis, who was then a county commissioner, to run and succeed him.

Like Kienast, he frowned on undercover operations and advocated for legalizing recreational drugs, contending that substance abuse was a medical problem, not a criminal offense. His constituents approved by re-electing him again and again.

“I’ve tried to eliminate the idea of Them and Us,” he told British journalist Chalmers. “The libertarians I can count on. But I also get support from the ultra-conservative billionaires, because I help make this place safe for them. I hope I’m also capable of having an intellectual dialogue with them, to the point that they’re prepared to countenance the possibility that the so-called war on drugs is absurd.”

In the TV cop comedy “Reno 911,” grumbling officers dreamed of getting transferred to Aspen to work for him. What they didn’t know was that he only hired local residents, believing that his deputies first needed to know the community by living in it.

Another one of his innovations was the jail, although its home-like accommodations brought him notoriety after photos of it appeared in the National Enquirer.

“I am proud of my jail,” he explained to Chalmers, “It is designed and staffed so that, if you or your mother had to do 90 days, you would be safe. We have no assaults of inmate on inmate or inmate on staff. We treat people like human beings. Every facility I visited when I was designing my jail had steel furniture. I picked wooden beds and tables, just like I have here at home. My critics said inmates would be carving initials in it, and building bonfires. Over 20 years later, none of that has happened.”

Nevertheless, he was fiercely dedicated to protecting children and confronting danger.

“He’s handled some incredibly difficult situations where people are armed and threatening to kill other people,” former Aspen Mayor Bill Sterling told the Denver Post interviewer in 2010. “He has a way of defusing those incidents. ... He’s not coming in with full force, but he steps back, and when a big man that size steps back instead of trying to overwhelm you with his dimensions, that’s reassuring to people.”

Mr. Braudis steadfastly maintained that he did not indulge in drugs or drinking in Aspen while he was sheriff. Being a friend of Hunter Thompson didn’t make it easy.

“Hunter and I developed a protocol, designed to keep me from being compromised,” he told Chalmers. “I can’t give you the details, but it was effective.”

After Thompson took his life in 2005, Mr. Braudis and another friend, artist and Aspen newspaper columnist Michael Cleverly, collected their memories of him in a book, “The Kitchen Readings: Untold Stories of Hunter S. Thompson.” He also wrote a forward to the book “Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson’s Campaign for Sheriff” by Daniel Joseph Watkins.

He made appearances in several movies. In retirement, he remained in Aspen, greeting well-wishers on downtown streets and frequenting the Gonzo Gallery, which specialized in Hunter S. Thompson memorabilia.

He was married and divorced three times. His first wife died in 1994.

Survivors include his two daughters, Stephanie Braudis and Heidi Mitchell, and three grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be arranged.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.