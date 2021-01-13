Bishop William Henderson, 85, preserved Michigan Street Baptist Church

Born in Buffalo, his parents were unmarried. His mother was African-American and his father was Jewish.

“I was snatched from my mother’s arms and raised by my aunt,” he told Buffalo News reporter Paula Voell in 2003. “My mother’s sister thought it was such an evil that she signed to have my mother incarcerated. She wasn’t a criminal. When I pass the Albion Correctional Center (where she was jailed), my heart just breaks.”

He added, “I never laid eyes on my mother until she was in her coffin. My aunt lifted me up so I could see her and told me it was my mother. I was one month away from my fifth birthday.”

He grew up not far from the Michigan Street Baptist Church and, he told Voell, a white man would stop to watch him playing with his friends. Once, when his dog was killed by a car, the man stepped forward to comfort him as he sat in the street and cried. He learned later that the man was his father.

He began preaching the Gospel in the streets when he was a teen and was known as “Brother Billy.” Many people credited him with changing their lives.

“Here I was, just a little fellow, quoting Bible verses and commenting on them and warning people to get right with the Lord,” he told Voell.

