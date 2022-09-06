Bishop Lee Allen Spight Sr., 81, led Holy Temple Church of God in Christ for 47 years

Oct. 11, 1940 – Aug. 26, 2022

When he was 7, Bishop Lee Allen Spight Sr. would gather his friends, stand on a box and preach to them. It came naturally. His father was a preacher and his mother was an evangelist and a founding mother of the Church of God in Christ.

Born in Holly Springs, Miss., he was the oldest of six children and attended Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tenn. First a singer in church, he learned guitar and accompanied whooping preachers in revival services.

He enlisted in the Air Force, where he played football, worked in the motor pool and was an office clerk, which gave him a chance to take several college courses.

Returning from service, he attended Memphis Theological Seminary and worked for the United Auto Workers, which sent him for training in parliamentary procedure.

He accepted his call into the ministry in October 1963 and was ordained in 1966. With the encouragement of another pastor who was his best friend, he became assistant pastor to Bishop J. O. Patterson Sr., who built the Church of God in Christ into a respected denomination.

"I would love for you to come and work with me," his friend said, "however, if you choose to work with Bishop J. O. Patterson, you will receive an education in the church, better than any four-year college degree.”

Bishop Spight became pastor of a church in Maury City, Tenn., in 1972 and in two years built a new air-conditioned worship center. He went on to become district superintendent, overseeing 11 churches.

In 1974, he delivered a communion message to the International Holy Convocation of COGIC, which only bishops had given previously. It was so successful that he received numerous offers to lead other congregations.

A visit to Buffalo led to his appointment in May 1975 as pastor of Holy Temple COGIC on Clinton Street, the city's oldest Church of God in Christ, where he continued serving until his death Aug. 26 at the age of 81.

He was a chaplain at Alden Correctional Facility in the 1980s, conducting weekly services and Bible study classes.

In 2012, he became an administrative assistant to Bishop Glenwood Young Sr., prelate of Western New York Jurisdiction 2. He was named an auxiliary bishop in 2019 and was consecrated as bishop in April 2021.

He also gave instruction to many ministers and missionaries, of whom more than 25 are pastors and four are bishops.

Known as "Big Daddy," not only because of his height, but also as father to his congregation, he enjoyed bowling and taking road trips.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former Charlotte Ann Jones; a daughter, Cara Jeanine Dean; a son, Pastor Lee Allen Jr.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One of his granddaughters, Jada Alexis Spight, is nationally recognized as a gospel singer.

A musical celebration in his honor will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Holy Temple COGIC, 572 Clinton St. A jurisdictional and national wake at 10 a.m. Thursday will be followed by services at 11 in Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 N. Forest Road, Amherst.