Bill Wolcott, 80, sports editor for the Niagara Gazette

Dec. 23, 1941 – Sept. 11, 2022

Bill Wolcott was among the scribes in the press box for all four Buffalo Bills appearances in the Super Bowl. He was there when the Buffalo Sabres went to the Stanley Cup finals and when the Buffalo Braves made the NBA playoffs.

Longtime sports editor for the Niagara Gazette, he also reported on hundreds of college games and other local sporting events – bowling, boxing, bodybuilding, even arm wrestling. His poked fun at football predictions in his Pigskin Prophets column.

He died Sept. 11 in his Niagara Falls home. He was 80.

Born in Buffalo, the fourth of eight children, John William Wolcott attended St. Monica's School in Buffalo and St. William's School after his family moved to West Seneca in 1951. Graduating from Bishop Timon High School in 1959, he worked at General Mills, where his father was employed, then enlisted for four years in the Air Force.

Stationed at McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., he studied at Trenton State College. While an airman, he once flew space-available to England and toured six countries with "Europe on $5 a Day" as his guide.

He returned from service and enrolled at the University at Buffalo. After earning his bachelor’s degree in 1967, he joined the Gazette as a sports reporter and became sports editor in 1973.

He went to Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Moscow for the eight-game Summit Hockey Series between Canada and the USSR in 1972 and sent photos and dispatches to the Gazette and Gannett News Service.

He won Best of Gannett and Best of Associated Press awards. He was inducted into the Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

He left the Gazette in 2003 and continued working as a reporter at the Lockport Union Sun & Journal until January 2014. In his farewell column, he noted:

“Newspapers give an ordinary guy an opportunity to meet extraordinary people. ... I’ve been free to interview the last man on the Moon and ask O.J. Simpson if he’s ever been in a snowball fight. Been kissed by Morganna the Kissing Bandit. Covered two girls’ soccer playoff games in the cold rain while catching hypothermia. Edited bowling scores at 6 a.m. Waited for the West Coast games to finish at 1:45 a.m.

"I’ve been mistaken for NHL linesman John D’Amico by coaching legend Scott Bowman and sat at floor level of Madison Square Garden for the finals of the National Invitation Tournament. How about covering the NBA playoffs with my feet on the parquet at Boston Gardens?

"I’ve also rushed out to Cambria in response to a fatal motorcycle accident and watched a skydiver plummet to his death in the middle of Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. ...

"One of my favorite stories featured an inner-city family of five competing in a recreation 'Superstars' program. That story made the dad cry. It may have been the first time in his life he was recognized for being a good man. The newspaper made it official."

Mr. Wolcott also was an adjunct professor at Niagara University and SUNY Buffalo State for two decades and was moderator for the NU student newspaper, the Niagara Index.

A genealogy enthusiast, he traced his roots to England in the 16th century. One of his ancestors, Oliver Wolcott of Connecticut, signed the Declaration of Independence.

He met the former Maria de Rosa in the office of the Niagara Falls Pirates baseball team, where she was a secretary. They were married in Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Niagara Falls on Columbus Day, 1976.

In addition to his wife, who became a registered nurse, survivors include two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Nelson and Anne Hoffman; a son, Gregory D.; three sisters, Mary Darmstedter, Monica Choi and Marjory Moretta; four brothers, Robert, Richard, Michael and Patrick; and 10 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, Prince of Peace site, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls.