Beverly A. Mazur, 79, longtime leader in the Erie County Conservative Party

April 25, 1943 – Dec. 24, 2022

Beverly A. Mazur, a mainstay in Lackawanna's weekly Front Page newspaper for 50 years and a longtime leader in the Erie County Conservative Party, died unexpectedly Dec. 24 in her Lackawanna home. She was 79.

Ms. Mazur had served for more than three decades as Conservative Party secretary before stepping aside last September.

"Beverly was the spirit of the Erie County Conservative Party," party chairman Ralph Lorigo said. "She had all the knowledge. She kept all the records."

Lorigo noted that although she held a paid position, she never took a salary.

"It was all done out of loyalty," he said, "out of her sense of responsibility and public service."

Born in Lackawanna, Beverly Ann Mazur was the second of three children. In 1955, her mother and younger brother died within a month of each other and she went to live with an aunt nearby. She graduated from Immaculata Academy and attended St. Mary's College.

She began at The Front Page in 1959 and worked as a clerk and editor with owner William "Billy" Delmont, a former Lackawanna City Council member.

"She really ran the Front Page," Lorigo said, "while Billy was involved with the politics."

Ms. Mazur also was at Delmont's side in his political activities. When he mounted an insurgent effort to take control of the Erie County Conservative Party in 1990, she served as his campaign chairman.

After Delmont sold the Front Page in 2010, she was appointed to serve as the Erie County Legislature's representative on the board of Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. She served for 10 years on the board and chaired its branch operations committee.

“She was an integral part of the advances we have made … increased attendance and gaming revenue,” WROTB board chairman Richard Bianchi said in a farewell tribute to her in 2020.

Survivors include a brother, Walter "Sonny;" a close friend, Sharon Bishop; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held Dec. 30 in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.