Feb. 8, 1918 – May 19, 2023

Betty M. Bowling, the oldest resident of Canterbury Woods retirement community in Amherst, died May 19 after a brief period of declining health. She was 105.

“Mrs. Bowling was a light in our Canterbury Woods community for over a decade," Robert Wallace, president and CEO at Canterbury Woods, said. "She had an energy, a wit and a vitality that was a lesson on how to truly live your best life."

Born in Buffalo while World War I was raging and Woodrow Wilson was in the White House, the former Betty Louise Marsh was the daughter of an insurance sales representative and the second of three girls.

Growing up in Kenmore, she was a Girl Scout and appeared in children's musical pageants. An honor roll student throughout her years at Kenmore High School, she was active in the Girl Reserves, a popular YWCA program that later became Y-Teens, and presented the class gift at graduation.

Mrs. Bowling attended Oberlin College for a year, then worked as an assistant at a dental laboratory. She and Jackson H. Bowling were married June 1, 1940.

The mother of five boys, she was active in a parents' organization, the Kenmore Child Study Group, and in women's committees at North Presbyterian Church, where she was a lifelong member and sang in the choir.

In the 1960s and 1970s, she was a volunteer with the Erie County chapter of the American Cancer Society and chaired the Cancer Crusade in Kenmore.

Her husband, a champion squash player, was president of S. A. Day Manufacturing Co. when he died in 1975.

Mrs. Bowling moved from Kenmore to Amherst in 1980 and was a volunteer for 30 years at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in the gift shop and cafeteria. She also volunteered at Maple East Elementary School as an aide in the reading program.

She enjoyed musical theater and concerts, regularly attending Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performances in Kleinhans Music Hall and productions at Shea's Performing Arts Center and MusicalFare.

She traveled extensively in Europe, took cruises and visited China when she was in her 80s. She also took part in a book club at the Twentieth Century Club and was an avid duplicate bridge player.

Her son Jay noted that "even at 100, her love of dancing was evident at the Canterbury Wednesday happy hour."

Survivors include five sons, Stephen, Jackson H. Jr. "Jay," Bruce, Ethan and David; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.