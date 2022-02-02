Beth M. Heath, 86, active volunteer and social worker

May 22, 1935 – Jan. 8, 2022

Beth M. Heath, whose volunteer work led her to a career as a social worker, died Jan. 8 under hospice care in her daughter’s home in Swampscott, Mass., near Boston, five months after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 86.

Born Beth Montgomery in New York City, she was the daughter of Harry T. Montgomery, deputy general manager and vice president of The Associated Press. The second of four children, she lived in Cambridge, Mass., and Ottawa, Ontario, where her father opened AP’s Canadian office.

The family returned to the U.S. to live in Riverside, Conn., where she climbed trees, played touch football with her brother and friends and became the only girl in a group of older boys called the Junior Commandos after passing a number of bravery and toughness challenges.

She was a graduate of Greenwich High School, where she sang in the senior chorus, played timpani in the orchestra and was yearbook editor and class secretary. She went on to earn a degree in music from her mother’s alma mater, Wellesley College, where she wrote music for shows and sang in the choir.