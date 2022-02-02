Beth M. Heath, 86, active volunteer and social worker

May 22, 1935 – Jan. 8, 2022
Beth M. Heath, whose volunteer work led her to a career as a social worker, died Jan. 8 under hospice care in her daughter’s home in Swampscott, Mass., near Boston, five months after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 86.
Born Beth Montgomery in New York City, she was the daughter of Harry T. Montgomery, deputy general manager and vice president of The Associated Press. The second of four children, she lived in Cambridge, Mass., and Ottawa, Ontario, where her father opened AP’s Canadian office.
The family returned to the U.S. to live in Riverside, Conn., where she climbed trees, played touch football with her brother and friends and became the only girl in a group of older boys called the Junior Commandos after passing a number of bravery and toughness challenges.
She was a graduate of Greenwich High School, where she sang in the senior chorus, played timpani in the orchestra and was yearbook editor and class secretary. She went on to earn a degree in music from her mother’s alma mater, Wellesley College, where she wrote music for shows and sang in the choir.
At a mixer at Wellesley, she met Richard “Dick” Heath, a Harvard University law student, and decided immediately to marry him. They stayed in Boston after their wedding in 1955 so that she could finish college, then moved to Buffalo, where he began a 56-year career with the firm of Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods & Goodyear, now Hodgson Russ.
While her four children were young, Mrs. Heath was active on the boards of the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood and the Wellesley Club. She also volunteered at the International Institute and worked on political campaigns.
Impressed with the social workers she met during her volunteer work, she decided to enter the field herself once her children were in school. She earned a master’s degree in social work from the University at Buffalo in 1974 and worked for 26 years at Child and Family Services in group homes and in residential and outpatient treatment.
After she retired in 2000, she and her husband wintered in Pompano Beach, Fla., spent summers in Buffalo and vacationed at a home that they purchased on a lake in the Adirondacks in 1969. They also traveled extensively around the world, visiting Europe, Africa, the Galapagos Islands and the Far East.
Following her husband’s death in 2017, she moved to a senior community in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where she started and led a choral group and played piano.
Scholarships to assist students needing financial aid have been established in her name at Wellesley and the UB School of Social Work.
Survivors include a son, David; three daughters, Ellen Heath Plapinger, Karen Heath and Deborah Heath; two brothers, Tom Montgomery and Henry Montgomery; a sister, Isabella “Izzie” Wylde; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.